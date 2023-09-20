Ernie Ball Music Man commemorates 30 years of partnership with Steve Luthaker with the L4 Signature Collection

Ernie Ball Music Man is celebrating 30 years of partnership with Grammy award-winning composer and guitarist Steve Lukather, with the launch of a brand-new range, the L4 Signature Collection.

The new line comprises three guitars: the highly-limited 30th Anniversary L4 – of which there are only 150 in the world – the double humbucker-equipped L4 HH Maple Top, and the triple single coil-loaded L4 SSS.

The star of the show, 30th Anniversary L4, dons a flame maple top with a Steamroller Walnut Burst finish seated on a black limba body. This is complemented by a figured roasted maple neck and ebony fingerboard.

Electronics come by way of Ernie Ball Music Man-designed HT HSS pickups, which the company says deliver “dynamic and responsive playing experience and can achieve an ultra-high-output, powerful low-end response while retaining a distinctively clear, clear tone at lower volume levels”.

As EBMM explains, the 30th Anniversary L4 shares many of the standard specifications of Luakther’s previous guitars, including a double-cut contoured body, 22 nickel frets, five-way switching, an adjustable 12dB boost, and Music Man’s double-locking tremolo. Additionally, each guitar includes a tremolo cover signed by Steve Lukather himself, a certificate of authenticity, and a Mono case.

Now, onto the other two guitars in the collection, the L4 HH Maple Top and L4 SSS…

The L4 HH Maple Top features a lightweight okoume body with a – you guessed it – maple top, with a double-cutaway design and a polyester finish. This is accompanied by a roasted maple neck, a rosewood fingerboard and 22 nickel frets. Electronics include an HT humbucking bridge pickup, custom neck pickups, while Schaller Locking Tuners complete the setup.

As for the latter, the L4 SSS dons a similar setup to the L4 HH Maple Top, but features a roasted alder body double-cutaway design with select hi-gloss polyester finish. As well as this, the SSS has HT single-coil pickups.

“It’s a trip to watch everything unfold as life does,” says Luthaker of his relationship with Ernie Ball Music Man. “Sterling and I and the whole family not only began working together but we became very close. Our families all grew up together and have gotten through the good bad and the ugly together so every time I put one of these guitars on it’s a reminder of the relationships of my friends you know?”

The L4 HH Maple Top is available in Blue Dream and Gator Burst finishes, while the SSS comes in Blue Diesel or Scoville Red. Both guitars retail at $3,199.00. Meanwhile the 30th Anniversary L4 is priced at $3,900.00.

For more info, head to Ernie Ball Music Man.