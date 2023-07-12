EVH dazzles with new Frankenstein Relic Series, Limited Edition Star and updates to its 5150 and Wolfgang Series for 2023

Strap in as we journey through some of EVH coolest drops this summer.

EVH has announced a refreshed and expanded range of product offerings for 2023, and among the exciting additions are the all-new Frankenstein Relic Series and Limited Edition Star guitars.

Frankenstein Relic Series

Leading the pack is the all-new Frankenstein Relic Series for players looking to channel their inner Van Halen. Built from a solid chunk of basswood, the guitar comes equipped with a quartersawn modified “C” maple neck and a fast-playing compound-radius maple fingerboard. The guitar’s direct-mount Wolfgang humbucker gets you that signature Eddie tone, while its D-Tuna Floyd Rose locking tremolo allows for swapping between standard and drop-D tunings on the fly.

Players can choose between Black, Red and White finishes – all of which are paired with aged chrome hardware to complete the guitar’s worn-in look.

Priced at $1,699.99/ £1,479.00, the Frankenstein Relic Series will be available starting September 2023.

Limited Edition Star

The Limited Edition Star is described as a modern interpretation of one of the guitars Eddie used to attain the early Van Halen sound. Beyond its iconic star-shaped basswood body, the guitar features a quartersawn modified “C” maple neck and an ebony compound-radius fingerboard for lightning fast riffs.

It also comes equipped with an EVH-branded top-mount Floyd Rose tremolo and a patented EVH D-Tuna that gives you instant access to Drop D tuning, allowing you to mimic the master’s trem work. Additional appointments include a kill switch, which should make for some cool stuttering effects.

Priced at $1,399.99/ £1,349.00, the Limited Edition Star is available in Matte Army Drab, Primer Gray, Stealth Black & Stealth Black with Gold Hardware. You’d be able to pick them up from July 2023.

5150 Series Standard

Similar to its 2022 sibling, the reimagined 5150 Series Standard features a modified Strat-style basswood body with a deeper upper body curve for increased comfort. The guitars are paired with a graphite-reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with a modified “C” profile, a 12” to 16” compound fingerboard and a hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish for speedy playability.

Electronics wise, we have two EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers in the neck and bridge position, offering tones ranging from thick and punchy to clean and articulate. Controls include a three-way toggle switch, a low-friction volume knob for even-volume tapering, and a high-friction tone knob that stays in place even when you bump into it. There’s also a kill switch on the lower bout, allowing you to mute your guitar for those stutter, rhythmic effects.

The guitar also sports a EVH-branded top-mount Floyd Rose bridge, locking tailpiece and a patented EVH D-Tuna for the gnarliest of dive bombs.

Available from August 2023, the new 5150 Series Standard will be offered in Yellow, Ice Blue Metallic and Stealth Black, with the latter two colourways only available in Left-Handed versions. The guitars will be priced at $1,199.99/ £909.

Wolfgang Special

Featuring a basswood body and a graphite reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple neck that’s carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s exacting specifications, the 2023 Wolfgang Special comes topped with a 12″–16″ compound radius ebony fingerboard with pearloid dot inlays.

Other familiar appointments include a pair of EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbucking pickups at the neck and bridge positions, an EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking tremolo and a patented EVH D-Tuna for instant swapping between standard and drop-D tunings.

EVH has also launched a Wolfgang Special QM for 2023 — which has all the same features as the Wolfgang Special, with the exception of an arched quilt maple top and a baked maple fingerboard.

Available from September 2023, the Wolfgang Special comes in a Pharaos Gold finish and will be priced at $1,299.99/ £1,169. The Wolfgang Special QM, on the other hand, will be available in Sangria for a price of $1,149.99/ £1,299.

Wolfgang WG Standard

Finally, the Wolfgang WG Standard gets some new colour options for 2023. Feature wise, everything is identical, including a bolt-on baked maple neck with an oiled finish on the back, and a 12”-16” compound radius baked maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays. The guitar also comes with two EVH Wolfgang humbucking pickups and an EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special bridge and R2 locking nut.

New finish options for the Wolfgang WG Standard include Granite Crystal and Royalty Purple, adding to the original Absinthe Frost, Battleship Gray and Three-Tone Sunburst colourways.

The guitar will be available from October 2023, at a price of $749.99/ £689.

For more information about the new releases, head to EVH.