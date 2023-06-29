logo
EVH launches new Made-in-Japan Signature Wolfgang

Specs include custom-wound EVH humbuckers, a kill switch and a D-Tuna

 
EVH-ivory-2023@2000x1500

Image: EVH

EVH has unveiled a new Made-in-Japan Series Signature Wolfgang – a guitar which, price-wise, fits between the brand’s USA and more affordable Mexican-made versions of the Wolfgang.

Built by luthiers in Japan and available in Ivory and Stealth Black finishes, the MIJ Wolfgang boasts a basswood body with a Big Leaf maple top, graphite-reinforced quartersawn maple neck, 22-fret ebony fingerboard and 25.5″ scale length. Notably the fretboard has been crafted to Eddie Van Halen’s specifications, with a 12″-16″ compound radius.

In terms of electronics, the guitar sports a custom-wound EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbucker in the bridge position, and an Alnico 3 humbucker in the neck. These are controlled via low friction volume knob, high-friction tone pot to avoid accidental rolls, a kill switch, and a three-way toggle.

Rounding off its spec sheet are an EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking tremolo with an R2 locking nut, heel-mount truss rod wheel and EVH D-Tuna, a patented device invented by Eddie Van Halen himself which allows the player to easily tune to drop D on the fly.

Both Ivory and Stealth Black versions of the MIJ Wolfgang are priced at $2,699. The former arrives with pearloid block inlays, while the latter dons pearloid dot inlays.

You can watch a demo of the EVH MIJ Signature Wolfgang model below:

Each guitar also comes with an EVH Wolfgang hardshell case, an EVH leather strap and a dog leash strap/eye-bolt brass clasps.

For more information, head to EVH.

The MIJ Wolfgang is the latest in a series of product releases from EVH in 2023. Back in February, the company added two scaled-down combo amps to its 5150 range, as well as three fresh Wolfgang guitars.

