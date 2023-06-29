Guns N’ Roses spokesperson says Glastonbury sound issues were BBC’s fault

A spokesperson for Guns N’ Roses has provided a comment on the sound issues surrounding their headlining set at Glastonbury Festival last weekend.

The classic rock ‘n’ rollers took to the Pyramid Stage last Saturday evening for a set that spanned across two hours and 15 minutes, and even saw a guest appearance from Dave Grohl for Paradise City, after the vocalist and guitarist had played with Foo Fighters the night prior.

However, those watching at home complained of sound issues and have criticised frontman Axl Rose’s vocal ability. Those in the crowd did not appear to share the same opinion.

The fact the sound quality is better when recorded on your phone than it was on the telly highlights where the fault of the TV coverage lays and it’s not with @gunsnroses — Lee Dopson (@LeeDopson) June 28, 2023

Trying to watch @gunsnroses from Glastonbury, but what the hell is with the terrible sound quality? — findis89 (@thecrayolakid89) June 25, 2023

The band’s spokesperson told Wales Online, “Axl was in top form last night. We have dug deep into the matter, and it appears the broadcast had issues being played on certain TVs like UHDs. This was an unfortunate issue that the mix played through these TVs sounded so poorly; however, it was not the band’s fault but the BBC’s.”

Despite their long and successful reign as one of the most popular rock bands of our time, the set actually marked their first ever Glastonbury appearance. Elsewhere in their show they played classics such as Sweet Child O’ Mine and Welcome To The Jungle, as well as covers of Live And Let Die from Wings, and T.V. Eye from The Stooges.

Before their headlining act took place, Noel Gallagher had shared his surprise that they were placed on the bill as opposed to a British artist or band. “I thought, ‘What? Are you being serious? That’s crazy shit’,” he said. “When you think of all the huge British artists who’ve had albums out this past year, having Guns N’ Roses headlining the Saturday is mad.”

Guns N’ Roses remain on the road, and you can check out all their upcoming tour dates on their website.