“We’re confident this will be one of our largest signature launches to date”: Fender partners with Bruno Mars for his first-ever signature guitar

Fender has partnered with Bruno Mars for his first ever signature model, the Bruno Mars Stratocaster.

Inspired by his “signature retro style and showmanship”, the all-new model comes in a brand new colourway not seen on any other Fender guitar – Mars Mocha Heirloom – which gives it a “worn-in feel” straight out of the case.

Mars has been a long-time Fender player. The Grammy-winning artist is best known for his hit tracks Locked Out Of Heaven, Just The Way You Are, among many others. He also forms one half of R&B duo Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak.

The Bruno Mars Stratocaster features an ash American Ultra body – with contemporary ergonomic carves and a reduced neck heel – with a ’69 neck profile modelled on Mars’ own ’69 Strat, and a maple 9.5″-12″ compound-radius fingerboard with stainless steel frets.

It’s also loaded with a set of custom-voiced Fender Bruno Mars pickups, deluxe locking tuners and gold hardware, as well as a nitrocellulose lacquer finish – which shows off Fender’s new Heirloom aging process – and even a leopard print strap, which, of course, pays homage to two of Mars’ own guitar heroes: Jimi Hendrix and Prince.

“I don’t think of myself as a guitar player,” says Bruno Mars. “I’m more of a frustrated songwriter. Every song is like a puzzle you have to solve, and a good guitar can bring something out of you that can help take you to the finish line. That’s what I wanted from this guitar.”

“It was also important to have a workhorse that I could depend on for performing live and writing in the studio, whether it be rhythm or lead.”

“We wanted to fashion a guitar that shows Fender’s respect for the artists marking today’s musical hall of fame, as well as displays Bruno Mars’ supernova qualities,” adds Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at Fender. “Bruno has been a tried and true Fender player since the early days of his career and we’re thrilled to include his signature among our roster. Between the all-new finish to the custom-voiced pickups, we’re confident this will be one of our largest signature launches to date.”

Of course, a signature model attached to one of music’s biggest names doesn’t come cheap; this particular beauty is priced at $2,999. Perhaps in a bid to sweeten the deal, though, Fender have thrown in a three-ply mint pickguard with every purchase.

Find out more over at Fender.