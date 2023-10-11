It sure looks like Fender is teasing a Keanu Reeves signature bass

Fender appears to be teasing a signature bass with actor and musician Keanu Reeves in a new video posted to social media.

Reeves plays bass in the band Dogstar, and the trio released their first album in 23 years last Friday (6 October), titled Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees.

Reeves has been known to play a handful of different bass guitars during his time with the band such as an Ernie Ball StingRay and the classic Fender P-Bass, and it looks as though he may now have one under his very own name.

In a video of Reeves posted to Instagram yesterday (11 October), Fender wrote in the caption, “The man. The myth. The legend. We’ve got something very special coming soon with Keanu Reeves. In the meantime, check out the new Dogstar album – out now.”

In the footage, Reeves can be seen playing a Precision Bass, which he has been captured with at recent Dogstar shows, that shows some wear and tear on the body. He later holds up a shiny new blue model too, and gives it a good sniff test. “I always wanted to play bass,” he says.

“I moved to Hollywood, California when I was 20 years old, [in] 1985. That was my daydream – I wanted to act, I wanted to be in motion pictures. I started pretty young, I worked in Toronto, Canada, but part of that daydream too when I moved out of the house, got in a car, [and] drove here, [was that] I always wanted to play bass.”

One user has commented under the video, “This better be for a Keanu Reeves signature model or else I will be very disappointed.” Check out the full clip below:

Fender is yet to officially confirm the release of the speculative signature model. In the meantime, you can check out the latest Dogstar news, and view the full product lineup from Fender via its official website.