Fender releases five-string MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass 

Fender has launched its all-new MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass V, and its kooky colours are sure to make sure you stand out in a live setting.

The bass emulates the avant-garde quirks of MonoNeon, and features an alder body dressed in a clown-y neon yellow urethane finish with a neon orange painted headstock and pickguard.

It has a 22-fret one-piece roasted maple neck with a 10”-14” compound radius fingerboard and white pearl block inlays. It’s equipped with Custom-wound Fireball 5-string Bass Humbucking pickups which Fender says delivers “a fat, punchy tone” while the 18v active preamp with 3-band EQ should give players flexible tone-shaping for different styles and genres.

Gold hardware adds to the blinding look of this unique bass and buyers will also get a MonoNeon sticker pack and custom headstock sock. You can get a closer look at it in action in the video below:

Although this model is right handed, MonoNeon plays it upside down. He’s worked with artists such as Prince, recorded track Makin’ A Movie with R&B pop artist Ne-Yo, and won a Grammy for Best Rap Album with Nas. He also has an impressive following on his YouTube channel, where he has over 162,000 subscribers all tuning in to watch his bass jams.

Alongside the release of the bass, Fender has also dropped a MonoNeon Capsule Collection of merchandise which includes t-shirts and fashion, as well as accessories for your brand new bass such as plectrums, straps and cables.

The MonoNeon Jazz Bass V is available now for $1,549.99. Get yours at Fender.com