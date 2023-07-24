Fender Signature Tom DeLonge Strat IS coming back after all – here’s how you can win one

Fender has officially confirmed that the Tom DeLonge Signature Stratocaster is coming back after all, as it’s set for a limited edition re-release.

Fans had begun to speculate that the model, which had been discontinued back in 2004, was making a revival when the Blink-182 guitarist shared a post of himself posing with the iconic model in its eye-catching Daphne Blue colourway.

READ MORE: Fender reveals new range of guitar accessories landing this summer 2023

Not long after, a miniature replica of the guitar he used in the music video for Blink-182’s Dammit – from their 1997 album Dude Ranch – was launched on the website of To The Stars, the science and aerospace company founded by DeLonge, making guitarists worry that that was all we could hope for.

But fear not – the drop of the highly anticipated Strat is definitely happening, with tomorrow’s date (Tuesday 25 July) listed on the Fender website. And the even better news is, you can be in with a chance of winning one by simply signing up to Fender’s mailing list.

Fender launched the news on its Instagram page over the weekend with a video of DeLonge with the guitar, captioned “You heard @tomdelonge: the Strat is coming back! Head to the link in bio for a first look and sign up for a chance to win your own Tom Delonge Stratocaster.”

“Hey, Tom DeLonge from Blink-182 here, I’m doing something super special with Fender and the Stratocaster stay tuned for more information,” the pop-punk rocker says in the video. Take a look below:

The newly revived rendition of the model is set to feature a newly engraved neck plate which spells out “Tom” with a smiling stick man forming part of the “o”. If the new launch remains faithful to the original (which it appears to be), then we could expect it to feature a single white Seymour Duncan SH8 Invader humbucking pickup in the bridge position and a single volume control.

It also had an alder body, a Medium C profile maple neck and a 9.5” radius rosewood fretboard during its first release. Colours available during the original launch included Daphne Blue, Graffiti Yellow, Seafoam Green and Black.

Find out more and sign up for the mailing list over at Fender.