Fender reveals new range of guitar accessories landing this summer 2023

The new accessories come as part of a massive product drop from the Big F.

Fender has revealed a new range of accessories landing this summer as part of a massive product drop for the later half of 2023.

Instrument-wise, FMIC has launched an array of new product lineups including the limited-edition Suona collection, a lineup of Squier Paranormal Series axes, and also new guitars from its partner brands including the all-new ‘Made in Japan’ Randy Rhoads Model from Jackson.

“At FMIC, our commitment to innovation knows no bounds as we continue to raise the bar with our new product offerings,” says Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President, Product at FMIC.

“This year, more than ever, our customers spoke and we listened, pioneering gear in all Fender categories, enabling our players to evolve their sound and reach new creative heights.”

Tammy Van Donk, Executive Vice President FMIC Sales adds, “We are thrilled to share an exciting array of new products designed to cater to the ever-expanding community of passionate individuals and creators.”

Here’s an overview of the new accessories on offer:

Festival Chair/Stand

This all-new chair/guitar stand hybrid is designed to withstand outdoor use, and ideal for players who on the go for outdoor gigging, whether that be at a festival, round a campfire or even on the beach.

Fender says it is crafted from durable materials, and that it offers a compact design and removable stand yokes for easy transportation and storage.

The Festival Chair/Stand is $79.99 USD/£94.99 GBP (€109.00 EUR, $149.00 AUD, ¥9,350 JPY)

Ombre Cases

Inspired by the gradient guitar finishes offered on the Player Plus instruments, Fender’s Ombre Cases feature a faded dip tie-dye exterior. Underneath their striking finishes, the cases consist of a 3-ply hard shell wood and they have a vinyl wrapped steel carry handle.

Triple chrome-plated hardware is also hosted throughout each case, and it has a crushed acrylic plush lining, with plenty of accessory pockets.

Pricing is $219.99 USD/£209.00 GBP for this range (€239.00 EUR, $349.00 AUD, ¥33,000 JPY)

American Vintage II Sun Straps

Available in Sunburst, Surf Green, Butterscotch Blonde and Dakota Red, the Sun Straps feature a woven jacquard sun and moon design, and are fully adjustable.

You can get your hands on one of these for $32.99 USD/£30.99 GBP (€35.99 EUR, $49.00 AUD, ¥3,850 JPY)

Essentials Leather Straps

For those who like to keep things classic, the Essentials Leather Straps are described as being made from durable leather, and can be adjusted from 44.5” to 53” long. These are available in Black, Red, Tan and Brown.

The Essentials Leather Straps are priced at $24.99 USD/£23.99 GBP (€27.99 EUR, $39.00 AUD, ¥3,080 JPY)

Retro Straps

The Retro Straps feature bold patterned aesthetics and “iconic designs of years past”. They are made from ribbed polyester, and there are four designs on offer that pay homage to rock ‘n’ roll history. These are Retro Rainbow, Retro Bolt, Retro Ripple and Retro Sound Wave.

Pricing for this range sits at $29.99 USD/£28.99 GBP (€32.99 EUR, $45.00 AUD, ¥3,300 JPY)

To find out more about the latest product drops from FMIC, check out the Fender website.