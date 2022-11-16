When Fred Durst meets the ‘Durst Burst’ guitar — Chibson USA reveals it all

Join full-time guitar memester and occasional miracle product maker Chibson USA as they take you on a journey through the ‘Durst Burst’ guitar’s conception to its eventual meeting with Fred Durst — the Limp Bizkit frontman who inspired it all.

Couple years back, Chibson USA delighted (and horrified) the guitar community with the reveal of their first-ever, one-of-a-kind Durst Burst concept guitar — essentially a Les Paul with Durst’s face plastered onto it.

Though it’d all seemed like a fever dream, the brand recently revealed that the Durst Burst guitar did in fact come to life and has even been in the hands of the man himself.

In a video shared onto the brand’s social media accounts, Chibson USA mastermind Jason USA tells it all (via Killer Guitar Rigs): “On the morning of November 30, 2018, I woke up from a dream I do not remember with the words ‘Durst burst’ in my brain. Without hesitation, I began my mission to place Fred Durst’s image in the grains of a maple wood cap of a solid-body guitar. A day later, the Durst Burst was born.”

“It would be this first image that was shared on Chibson USA’s Instagram page. And only a few minutes after posting, Fred Durst would comment with two broccoli emojis.”

“Taking this as a sign, I called upon Mike from East Bay Guitar Repair and we would soon begin to apply iconic image onto a working solid-body guitar. Once the instrument was completed, I felt the nagging urgency to show the guitar to the one person who would have a pure interest in seeing it up close – the one and only Fred Durst.”

“But with no way to get the instrument in front of Fred, it would be nearly impossible for me to carry out my mission. Until, exactly one year from the Durst Burst’s inception, my personal assistant Ashton called me to tell me that had won two tickets to see Limp Bizkit perform at an intimate show at Roxy, in the heart of Hollywood, California.”

As for whatever went down when Durst met his Durst counterpart, Jason USA said that the Limp Bizkit frontman was “taken aback” by the “iconic instrument”, and asked if “this was some type of a deeply-layered attempt at trolling.”

“I did not have the heart to tell him that the whole idea had come to me in a dream and that I believe that the concept was something cosmic and bigger than the both of us,” the video continued.

“It was in that moment that I felt compelled to give the guitar to Fred as a gift. I remember him staring at the instrument for a moment, and then he confided with me about the image on the Durst Burst, explaining that the baseball cap persona which so many people would both love and hate was simply Fred’s take on an antagonistic Andy Kaufman bad guy wrestler persona, mixed with some Tony Clifton-isms for good measure, a secret that not many would know, let alone understand.

“Now that the Durst Burst was finally with its rightful owner, Ashton and I would continue to honor Fred’s spirit by having the replica of the original Durst Burst made.”