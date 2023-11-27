You could save over £1,300 on your forever guitar with this PMT Cyber Monday Deal

How much money are you hoping to save this Cyber Weekend? Well, if you know what you’re looking for, it could be over £1,300!

How come? Well, PMT – as part of its Cyber Monday deals – has discounted a Gibson 1964 ES-335 Reissue by 24%. And given the guitar’s normally priced at £5501, the saving of almost a quarter means that £1,300 has been taken off the price – enough to buy another Gibson!

The guitar itself is an authentic Custom Shop recreation of a 1964 Gibson ES-335, made to Gibson’s VOS (Vintage Original Spec) – there’s period binding and hardware, a 3-ply maple / poplar / maple double-cutaway body with a mahogany centre block, as well as an authentically-profiled ‘64 Medium C-shaped mahogany neck.

Electronics include a completely period-correct wiring harness, as well as Two vintage-voiced Alnico III humbucker pickups, providing low output with tons of dynamic range and a great compliment to the semi-hollow construction.

So if that all sounds up your alley… keep in mind Cyber Monday won’t last forever! A saving of £1,300 is nothing to sniff at, and if you had the cash aside anyway, it could mean a new amp, a handful of new pedals or even both to compliment your forever guitar purchase.

Plus there are still lots of other deals to be had this Cyber Monday – check them out over at our hub!

What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping days in the United States. They take place on the Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving, respectively. Some say that the term Black Friday was first used by Philadelphia police officers in the 1960s to describe the chaos and traffic caused by shoppers and tourists who came to the city for the holiday weekend. But another explanation for the name is that it’s the day that retailers would go from making a loss to making a profit – from being ‘in the red’ to ‘in the black’.

The term Cyber Monday was coined in 2005 to describe the trend of online shopping that spiked on the Monday after Thanksgiving. For a long time, it was a more online-focused day of deals, but now Black Friday is as much as about online deals as is it is high-street chaos.

Both days offer huge discounts and promotions for consumers, who spend billions of dollars on various products and services. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become global phenomena, as online retailers around the world participate in these events.