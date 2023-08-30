Modern aesthetics for 50s and 60s Les Pauls: Gibson introduces the Custom Colour Series

Gibson has given its iconic Les Paul Standard a new lease of life with its Custom Colour Series, which hosts a selection of 50s and 60s Les Pauls with a modern lick of colour.

Prospective buyers can choose between Plain or Figured Top, with six colours on offer for each version.

All models are handmade in Nashville and of course offer the familiar feel and specifications expected in Gibson’s ever-popular Les Paul. Although they showcase features that undoubtedly look classically Gibson, the new colours offer an identity that can help gigging musicians give themselves a staple look on stage away from your average Sunburst.

“With bold new colorways available on our most iconic models – the Les Paul Standard 50s and 60s – the Custom Color Series introduces a new and exciting array of aesthetic options while maintaining the quality, tone, and playability that players have loved for generations,” says Gibson on its official website.

“With transparent finishes showing off the AA flame maple on the Figured Top models, and solid colors and metallics on the Plain Tops, there’s something for everyone.”

The Les Paul Standard 50s models feature a fuller, Vintage neck profile and come fitted with Burstbucker pickups with Alnico 2 magnets for “creamy and articulate tones”, while the Les Paul Standard 60s are said to offer a bolder voice with Alnico 5 magnets in their 60s Burstbucker pickups. These also host a SlimTaper neck for faster playability.

Those looking for a Figured Top can pick from the following colours:

Cherry

Blueberry Burst

Honey Amber

Ocean Blue

Translucent Fuchsia

Translucent Oxblood

And those who prefer the Plain can choose from:

Classic White

Ebony

Cardinal Red

Sparkling Burgundy

Inverness Green

Pelham Blue

These finish choices remain the same for both the ‘50s and ‘60s models. Check out more in the video below, where the Custom Colour Series is unveiled around the 18 minute mark:

Both the ‘50s and ‘50s Plain Top models are currently retailing at $2,799, with the Figured Tops both coming in at $2,999. You can view the full range at Gibson, and also ’read the brand’s blog on the lively new series for more information.