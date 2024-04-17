“This bonafide bird can’t wait to elevate Gibson amplifiers”: Gibson launches new Falcon amp in fresh homage to 1961 classic

Gibson has introduced its latest tube amp, the Dual Falcon 20 2×10 combo amplifier, which is inspired by vintage Gibson amps with, in Gibson’s words, “all the original magic intact, and then some.”

It pays homage to the iconic 1961 Falcon, which was only in production for one year, and follows the Falcon 5 and 20 amps launched in January. According to Gibson, it boasts perfect tonal enhancements and a greater range on the sparse controls, as well as a traditional spring reverb. The buffered series effects loop opens up more processing options, too.

Inside, the amp features two 6L6 power tubes (with two optional 6V6 tubes), four 12AX7 preamp tubes and two 10″ Jensen Blackbird 40 speakers. There are also three selectable power options for fine-tuning of the clip threshold and volume level of each channel independently. Controls comprise volume, tone, footswitchable reverb and footswitchable tremolo with global speed and depth controls for additional dimensionality and motion. The footswitch colour-codes them so you can see which is active for ease of use.

The Dual Falcon 20 2×10 combo was designed by Randall Smith and the Mesa/Boogie Design Team, and in terms of appearance fits in with Gibson’s Falcon amps launched earlier this year. The cabinet is made from marine-grade Baltic birch and is covered in Cream Bronco vinyl, while the Oxblood grille cloth gives an attractive contrast. It’s made by hand in Petaluma, California, and ships with a fitted slipcover to help keep dust out.

Announcing the amp, Gibson says, “With its modern refinements, high-end performance, and boutique construction, this bonafide bird can’t wait to elevate Gibson amplifiers to the stature they’ve always deserved, right alongside Gibson’s finest stringed instruments.”

The amp is priced at £2,449 in the UK and $2,199 in the US.

You can find out more about the Dual Falcon 20 2×10 combo and the rest of Gibson’s Falcon amps on its website.