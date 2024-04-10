Gibson releases a replica of Slash’s Jessica Les Paul – “his number-one live guitar for more than three decades”

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 05: Slash performs with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators at OVO Arena Wembley on April 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Ever imagined having Slash’s famed Jessica Les Paul in your hands? That dream may now become a reality, as Gibson has introduced a “piece of rock ‘n’ roll history reborn” to its collection in the form of a replica of the guitar that the Guns N’ Roses legend is frequently seen playing on tour.

The new model Les Paul Standard comes in a Honey Burst finish with a red back and features a non-weight-relieved mahogany body topped with a three-piece plain maple top, mirroring the construction of the original Jessica guitar. Its neck is made from mahogany, shaped into the 50s Vintage profile for added comfort and playability.

Its sound is powered by a pair of Custom Burstbucker pickups with Alnico 2 magnets. The electronics, meanwhile, including orange-drop capacitors are hand-wired and promise to deliver a wide range of tones.

In addition, Slash’s signature is reproduced on the truss rod cover, while it also comes with preinstalled Schaller Strap Locks for secure performance, and the hardshell case includes a collection of extras, such as a Slash pick set, a USA leather strap, a multi-tool, and a blank truss rod cover.

The original Jessica was one of two Les Pauls that Gibson sent to Slash in the late ’80s and quickly became his main stage guitar.

“This guitar has been with me since 1988,” says Slash in the new book, The Collection: Slash, published by Gibson. “It’s faded, I fucking dropped a cigarette on it … I named it when I was drunk, but I don’t remember what the catalyst for that was!”

Both of the Les Pauls he was sent were factory seconds. “Both of ’em were pretty identical, with a bright Cherry Sunburst,” he recalls. “I started using those on the road for a while, then I had them refinished so that they were a little duller. And that became my main stage guitar and the backup all the way through Guns N’ Roses and on through Velvet Revolver, and now with Guns again.”

Slash mostly uses Jessica live for Appetite For Destruction songs and a handful from the Use Your Illusion era, Slash says Jessica is a great and unique-sounding instrument: “I take a lot of guitars out on the road but this still has a very specific sound compared to all the other Les Pauls I have out there.”