Gibson launches Les Paul Modern Lite and Modern Figured models with “ergonomic upgrades”

The two new offerings are ideal for younger players or those with smaller hands.

Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite

Credit: Gibson

 

Gibson has launched two new models with “ergonomic upgrades” for an easier playing experience – The Les Paul Modern Lite and the Les Paul Modern Figured.

Both models have lighter-weight bodies, “player-friendly” contouring, and slimmer neck profiles, making things easier for younger guitarists or those with smaller hands.

Gibson appears to be tailoring its Les Paul for new and upcoming players in its recent product launches. Back in August, the brand released the Les Paul Custom Colour series which brought modern pops of colour and fresh finishes to its ‘50s and ‘60s Les Pauls.

Both its Modern Lite and Modern Figured offerings give a younger approach, as a press release hints that these guitars are apt for those playing behind a camera for social media or rehearsing in garage spaces. But both have features that could appeal to audiences of varying ages. So, let’s take a closer look at each:

Les Paul Modern Lite

Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite
Credit: Gibson

Gibson says that the Modern Lite comes in “a fresh array of standout colours guaranteed to pop on stages and in social media feeds,” and there are five on offer. These satin-nitrocellulose finishes come in TV Wheat, Inverness Green, Rose Gold, Cardinal Red, and Gold Mist. Each also has a matching headstock.

They have a SlimTaper neck profile and thinner mahogany body, designed with a contoured back for comfort when “sitting in front of a camera” or standing to play live. The models are fitted with open-coil 490R and 498T humbucking pickups to deliver “grown-up” tones, and a soft-shell guitar case is also included.

Les Paul Modern Figured

Gibson Les Paul Modern Figured
Credit: Gibson

These models offer that more classic Les Paul appeal, but still boast modern upgrades for today’s player. Gibson says they bring “timeless Les Paul tone with quality-of-life upgrades,” and are topped with a “slab” of AAA-grade figured maple in three gloss nitrocellulose finishes. These are Seafoam Green, Cobalt Burst and Cherry Burst.

They have a SlimTaper neck, a Modern Contoured Heel for smooth access to high frets, and Ultra-Modern Weight Relief. The Modern Figured line up arrives fitted with a pair of Burstbucker Pro pickups and offers single-coil tones, phase switching, and pure bypass via four push-pull pots.

The Les Paul Modern Figured’s fingerboard is made with genuine ebony and has a compound radius. It also has Grover locking Rotomatic tuners and clear Top Hat knobs.

Check out the videos below for a closer look:

The Les Paul Modern Lite is priced at $1,499 and the Les Paul Modern Figured comes in at $2,999. Shop the range over at Gibson.

