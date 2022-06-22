Gibson unveils the limited-edition Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP ‘Rust in Peace’ signature model

Gibson has unveiled the latest addition to the brand’s Dave Mustaine Collection, the Flying V EXP Rust in Peace signature model, which pays tribute to Medadeth’s seminal album Rust in Peace.

The product of a collaboration between Gibson luthiers and Dave Mustaine, the Flying V EXP RIP is said to deliver the “powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance” that the Megadeth frontman demands both on the stage and in the studio.

Arriving in a stunning Alien Tech Green finish, the guitar features a mahogany V style body, 25.5” scale mahogany neck, an ebony fretboard with a compound radius and 24 medium jumbo frets.

Unlike the classic Flying V, the Flying V EXP RIP doesn’t sport an arrowhead headstock, instead opting for the ‘hockey stick’ design more commonly associated with the Explorer. The peghead itself is equipped with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners with kidney buttons, while at the other end we have a Tune-o-matic bridge, as well as a stop tailpiece in black chrome finish.

In terms of electronics, a set of Mustaine’s signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickups have been installed, and are controlled by two volume knobs and a master tone knob.

Developed along with Seymour Duncan during the recording of 1990’s Rust In Peace, the Dave Mustaine Thrash Factor high output passive humbucker is known to produce a tight low-end response, slightly scooped mids and aggressive highs, perfect for those looking to nail the classic Megadeth sound.

Additional features include a two-tone green/pearloid Rust In Peace diamond inlays, an Explorer-style headstock, and a Mustaine signature on the truss rod cover to complete the look. Each purchase also comes with a custom hardshell case along with a Dave Mustaine signature Richter strap and Dunlop strap lock buttons.

Priced at $2,999, the Flying V EXP Rust in Peace model is now up for sale on Gibson.com.