logo
News

Official Green Day shop to launch on Reverb with nearly 100 pieces of used gear for sale and prize draw for one-of-a-kind Gibson

The gear has been used in the studio and on tour by the band.

Green Day

Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

An official Green Day shop is set to be launched on Reverb.com, with nearly 100 pieces of gear up for sale.

And that’s not all – there is also a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Gibson guitar owned by the band’s frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong.

The store will go live next week, and will feature gear used in the studio and on the road. The band are set to sell dozens of guitars, including several rare models, unique prototypes, and Armstrong’s very own Gibson prototype will be given away for free to one lucky winner.

One of the highlights among the gear available is a Gretsch Electromatic that Armstrong played in the band’s Back in the USA music video. It features a unique design as it was customised by Armstrong himself and his guitar tech with spray paint and fire.

Other highlights from Green Day’s shop include A 1956 Gibson Les Paul Jr which Armstrong bought in 2017 during the Revolution Radio tour and used as his hotel and bus practice guitar. There’s also a Gibson ES-335 that was built-to-order for the 21st Century Breakdown tour and played all over the world, and a vintage Hiwatt 4×12 cabinet used during the making of the Uno… Dos… Tré! records.

Guitars from the Green Day Reverb shop. On the left is a red Les Paul Jr prototype. On the right is a Gretsch Electromatic
Images: Reverb.com

Billie Joe Armstrong’s prototype Les Paul Jr is also on sale, that served as a test for Armstrong’s 2017 Gibson model. Several different hand-cut pickguard shapes and pickup mounting options were experimented on it. And last but not least, Armstrong’s personal Fender Bullet Deluxe that he played nearly every day on his tour bus during US and European tours will be on sale too.

You can preview all of the gear up for grabs over at Reverb. The shop will officially go live on 18 October, and those signed up to receive more information about the gear will be notified, plus they will be automatically entered into the prize draw for the one-of-a-kind Billie Joe Armstrong Gibson prototype.

Related Artists

Billie Joe ArmstrongGreen Day

Related Brands

Reverb

Related Tags

#Artist#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

A Brief History of Guild Guitars

2

Catalinbread Carbide review: a bold twist on a classic heavy metal machine

3

Fender Vintera II ’50s Stratocaster review – the new benchmark for import Strats

4

“It has to sound as close to the 1960 as it can” Mike McCready on the painstaking process behind his new affordable signature Strat

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: EarthQuaker Devices Ledges

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.