Official Green Day shop to launch on Reverb with nearly 100 pieces of used gear for sale and prize draw for one-of-a-kind Gibson

An official Green Day shop is set to be launched on Reverb.com, with nearly 100 pieces of gear up for sale.

And that’s not all – there is also a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Gibson guitar owned by the band’s frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong.

The store will go live next week, and will feature gear used in the studio and on the road. The band are set to sell dozens of guitars, including several rare models, unique prototypes, and Armstrong’s very own Gibson prototype will be given away for free to one lucky winner.

One of the highlights among the gear available is a Gretsch Electromatic that Armstrong played in the band’s Back in the USA music video. It features a unique design as it was customised by Armstrong himself and his guitar tech with spray paint and fire.

Other highlights from Green Day’s shop include A 1956 Gibson Les Paul Jr which Armstrong bought in 2017 during the Revolution Radio tour and used as his hotel and bus practice guitar. There’s also a Gibson ES-335 that was built-to-order for the 21st Century Breakdown tour and played all over the world, and a vintage Hiwatt 4×12 cabinet used during the making of the Uno… Dos… Tré! records.

Billie Joe Armstrong’s prototype Les Paul Jr is also on sale, that served as a test for Armstrong’s 2017 Gibson model. Several different hand-cut pickguard shapes and pickup mounting options were experimented on it. And last but not least, Armstrong’s personal Fender Bullet Deluxe that he played nearly every day on his tour bus during US and European tours will be on sale too.

You can preview all of the gear up for grabs over at Reverb. The shop will officially go live on 18 October, and those signed up to receive more information about the gear will be notified, plus they will be automatically entered into the prize draw for the one-of-a-kind Billie Joe Armstrong Gibson prototype.