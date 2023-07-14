Gretsch adds two limited-edition models to its Professional Collection – and they’re real beauties

Gretsch has announced the arrival of two new Limited Edition models to its Professional Collection range – the Paisley Penguin and the Bourbon Sidewinder.

The two new models arrive as part of a huge release of new instruments from Fender Musical Instruments Corporations (FMIC), the parent company of the Gretsch brand.

The Professional Collection Paisley Penguin comes equipped with TV Jones TV Classic humbuckers, which are described as ideal for vintage 1950s “distinctive rock ‘n’ roll licks”, and it also features a bone nut, Grover Imperial locking tuners and a Bigsby B3GP vibrato.

All of this comes accompanied by a chambered mahogany body and arched maple top, with a black edge burst finish over a black paisley and silver sparkle top. It also hosts gold hardware matched by a gold Penguin scratchplate and arm rest. The price for this model is set to be $3,499/£3,449.

Moving on to the new Sidewinder, this model is described by the brand as being ideal for the player looking for that classic Gretsch “twang” and “bite”. It has a pair of custom wound TV Jones pickups and a chambered mahogany body with a flame maple top. There’s also a GraphTech XL nut, Gotoh locking tuners, Grover strap locks and a Bigsby vibrato. Price-wise, the Bourbon Sidewinder clocks in at $2,999/£3,299.

“We are thrilled to unveil these remarkable new lines and extensions from our esteemed portfolio of wholly owned and licensed brands,” says Tammy Van Donk, Executive Vice President FMIC Sales.

“Whether players are budding musicians embarking on their musical journey, seasoned guitarists seeking exceptional performance, devoted followers of high-octane sound or an aficionado of the metal genre, we have thought of fully designed instruments to cater to all players.

“These releases ensure that our retailers offer a comprehensive catalogue of guitars that effortlessly caters to diverse players and genres. It’s an exciting era for musicians, and the breadth of our catalogue reflects that.”

Both models are available in November 2023. For a closer look, head to Gretsch.