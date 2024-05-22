logo
Gretsch debuts Orville Peck’s first-ever signature Falcon

“The white Falcon is such a versatile, beautiful guitar, so we wanted to stay true to the original and keep the classic feel, whilst adding some pzazz,” Peck says.

Orville Peck

Orville Peck. Credit: Press

 
Gretsch has unveiled the limited-edition Orville Peck Falcon, marking the country star’s first ever signature guitar.

Debuted just after the release of Peck’s third album Stampede: Vol 1 earlier this month, the new guitar is billed as “a fitting tribute to a boundary-pushing visionary”  which “offers an incredible tone, perfect for any genre, and a vibe that manages to be both fresh and classic at the same time.”

“It’s been a pleasure working with Gretsch on my signature guitar, and I’m super proud of it,” says Orville Peck in a press release. “The white Falcon is such a versatile, beautiful guitar, so we wanted to stay true to the original and keep the classic feel, whilst adding some pzazz. I think whoever picks up the guitar will be able to show a little bit of themselves through it.”

The guitar features a comfortable 2.5″-deep maple body with the Gretsch ‘ML’ bracing for a large hollow body sound for clarity and acoustic nuance. A 12″-radius streaked ebony fingerboard with rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets tops a 25.5″-scale maple neck with the classic Gretsch “U”-shaped profile for fluid playing, while Luminlay side dots offer precision fretting in low-light settings.

It’s powered by the all-new FT-67 Filter’Tron humbucking pickups, which were designed to capture authentic vintage Gretsch voicing but with a more well-rounded tone for modern playing styles. Elsewhere, the Bigsby B6GP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece makes it quicker (and easier) to change strings, and provides increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain. In addition, exclusive western-themed artwork by Judith Rothman Pierce of RoseCut Clothing on the gold plexi pickguard and aged pearloid Humpblock fingerboard inlays gives the new Gretsch a distinctive Peck-inspired touch.

Fender has championed Peck since the early days of his career, picking him as a member of Fender Next 2020, its annual artist development programme.

The Orville Peck Falcon retails at £3,899. For more information, head to Gretsch.

