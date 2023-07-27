Guild unveils “ultra-collectible” limited edition D-55 for its 70th Anniversary

The D-55 packs a host of premium features into a build overseen by Master Luthier Chuck Sanzone.

US-based guitar manufacturer Guild has unveiled the “ultra-collectible” limited edition D-55 acoustic in celebration of the brand’s 70th Anniversary.

Touted as an “ultra-collectible special edition of the company’s flagship dreadnought”, the Guild Special Run (GSR) D-55 packs a host of premium features into a build overseen by Master Luthier Chuck Sanzone.

Featuring a rare (and pricey) solid Adirondack spruce top with hand scalloped Adirondack spruce braces, and solid Madagascar rosewood back and sides, the limited edition GSR D-55 showcases Guild’s most recognisable headstock, paired with a mahogany neck and a Walnut centre seam strip.

The guitar’s fully bound Ebony fingerboard is inlaid with Guild’s iconic abalone/pearl V-blocks and a commemorative “Winged G” at the 12th fret, while its top features an ornate abalone rosette and matching purfling inlay. It also comes with an ebony bridge, bone saddle, bridge pins and nut for some extra flair.

Additional features include gold Gotoh open-gear tuners, Evo gold frets and a dovetail neck joint. Finally, the guitar is covered in a hand-sprayed gloss nitrocellulose finish for minimum thickness and maximum resonance.

Priced at $5,999, the GSR D-55 is limited to 70 units worldwide and comes shipped with Guild’s premium humidified hard-shell case. Each piece also includes a specially numbered and signed certificate of authenticity and a soundhole cut-out hand signed by the Guild USA build team.

First introduced in 1968 as a special-order top-of-the-line model, the D-55 was so well-received Guild added it into the regular production line by 1974. The guitar was also famously played by Tommy Smothers on the Smothers Brothers Show in the late 1960s.

