Guild’s new Standard Series brings you “no frills, boutique quality” acoustics made in the USA

In celebration of its 70th anniversary, Guild has released revamped versions of its classic D-40, D-50, and F-40 acoustic models in its all-new Standard Series.

READ MORE: Rising guitarist Ruby J on why she loves her Epiphone acoustic

Offering “a unique blend of vintage appointments and modern aesthetics”, the Standard Series guitars join Guild’s USA-made product line just under its flagship 55 and Traditional models.

Features the Standard Series models have in common include a Sitka Spruce top with forward-shifted Adirondack Spruce bracing, dot neck inlays and unbound headstocks, an East Indian Rosewood bridge and fingerboard, premium 20:1 open-gear tuners, and hand-cut bone nut and saddle. Timeless appointments include a 60s style rosette, tortoiseshell pickguard, white ABS binding, and Guild’s peak logo inlaid on the headstock.

The series also introduces Guild’s new Vintage Gloss finish – an ultra-thin nitrocellulose application with both satin and gloss qualities that highlight the natural beauty of the tonewoods. Each guitar is also hand-sprayed to give each guitar a worn-in vintage feel while maintaining its modern and sleek appearance.

Notably, Guild’s legendary D-50 makes a glorious return with the Standard Series. An iconic Spruce and Rosewood dreadnought that once stood as a cornerstone in the company’s offerings, the D-50’s revival fills the brand’s Rosewood niche just beneath its flagship D-55.

As Guild states, the new D-40 and D-50 Standard guitars reflect the “best attributes of legacy D-40 and D-50 models” while adding “modern refinements in design, playability, and construction”. Meanwhile, jumbo lovers can look to the F-40 Standard, which boasts a robust tonal palette that’s perfect for anything from vocal accompaniment to solo work, and many other ‘unplugged’ applications.

The D-40 is priced $2,399 for the Natural finish and $2,499 for the new Pacific Sunset Burst finish; The D-50 is priced at $2,799 for the Natural and $2,899 for the Antique Burst finish; while the F-40 is priced at $2,399 for the Natural finished model and $2,499 for the Pacific Sunset Burst finish.

Handmade in California, each Standard Series guitar also includes a hand-signed, numbered certificate of authenticity, and ships with a Guild archtop wood case with a built-in Humicase humidification system.

Learn more at Guild.