Harmony expands its Reissue Series with the H62, offering the “same tones from the ’50s”

The H62 marks the second guitar in Harmony’s Reissue Series

A close up shot of the H62. It is in a classic Sunburst finish and shows two F holes.

Image: Harmony

 
Harmony has launched the second guitar in its Reissue Series – the H62 – which brings tones from the 1950s and fully hollow construction.

The guitar joins the H72 semi-hollow model and the 8418 amplifier in the Reissue Series, which revives iconic products from Harmony’s history.

The Harmony H62 Reissue is “built better than ever”, and is powered by Harmony-designed pickups for warm and “articulate” cleans. Its inlaid logo, fleur-de-lis motif on the headstock, and bakelite knobs stay true to the original design.

It has a Spruce top with a Flame Maple Hollow Body which features classic F-holes. It comes in a two-tone Sunburst finish, which is glossed, and features cream binding. There’s also a rosewood fretboard with a radius of 12”, medium jumbo frets, and a “C” neck profile.

A Tortoise Shell pickguard continues that classic aesthetic, and controls consist of two knobs for volume, two for tone, plus a three-way toggle switch with a Diamond Tortoise Shell Switch Plate.

Check it out below:

David Nam Le, General Manager at Vista Musical Instruments, states, “We have successfully launched modern guitars like the Comet and our recently released Jupiter Thinline. While respecting the beloved history of Harmony, the classic appeal and essence of the Harmony H62 is still deeply cherished.

“We take immense pride in reintroducing this iconic model to join our Reissue Series. The new Harmony H62 Reissue is not only a nod to Harmony’s rich design history but also a step toward building the brand further,” he concludes.

Guitar.com took a dive into the rich history of Harmony last year. The brand was once the largest producer of guitars in the US – selling 250,000 pieces in 1923 and peaking in 1965 by selling 350,000 instruments per year.

The H62 is available exclusively via Harmony Guitars. It is currently priced at $849.

