Ibanez TS-808 pedal used by Stevie Ray Vaughan up for sale by Chicago Music Exchange

An Ibanez Tube Screamer pedal once owned and used by Stevie Ray Vaughan is currently listed for sale by Chicago Music Exchange.

The pedal was passed down to Cesar Diaz, a world-renowned guitar and amp tech who worked with SRV, after the blues rocker moved on to the TS-9 and eventually the TS-10 Classic.

The pedal is still listed as in-stock online, but no pricing information appears to be visible on site. The pedal also comes with a handwritten note from Diaz – simply signed off “Enjoy” – where he explains that the well-used pedal is in “exactly the [same] shape, condition etc. that I bought it [in] years ago.”

Described as “an integral element of his gargantuan guitar tone”, Chicago Music Exchange writes about the sale listing, “It�’s with great pride (and joy) that Chicago Music Exchange has a chance to offer our customers a chance to purchase an Ibanez TS-808 pedal once owned by Stevie Ray Vaughan himself!”

It adds, “Now available for sale at CME, this historic pedal gives SRV fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a classic piece of gear that belonged to the guitar player that made it a classic, to begin with!”

Watch SRV’s TS-808 get compared with the first Tube Screamer, the original Maxon OD-808 of 1979, and today’s Ibanez TS-808 reissue in the video below:

Vaughn passed away back in 1990 due to a helicopter accident, and in 2021, Jeff Beck commented (before he also sadly passed away earlier this year) that he thought “Stevie Ray was the closest thing to Hendrix when it came to playing the blues.”

Those interested can give CME a call. View the sale listing and the brand’s contact details on the Chicago Music Exchange website.