IK Multimedia releases new ODS Legends Signature Collection

IK Multimedia has released its new ODS Legends Signature Collection for TONEX.

It’s the first in a new series of Signature Collections from the company, and it offers access to four Dumble Overdrive Special Amplifiers.

Also included are Tone Models of two iconic overdrive pedals, a Silver Klon Centaur, and an early ’80s Ibanez TS808.

The company said in a press release, “IK had the exclusive opportunity to capture each of these incredible amps while they passed through the world-famous Ocean Way Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, a studio renowned for its superior recording facilities and long history of hosting legendary musicians.”

All of the amp and pedal settings have been dialed in by tone experts and captured in between recording sessions, and IK has utilised its cutting-edge AI Machine Modelling Technology, which works well in combination with Ocean Way’s “sonically perfect environment” to produce results currently available for purchase and download.

Howard Dumble’s all-tube Overdrive Special was produced in extremely limited numbers, with each one hand-wired and custom-built for the artist who’d be using it. This versatile model can be used in a variety of different genres, and is renowned for its transparency in the clean channel and its harmonic richness in the overdrive channel.

The four in this collection were purchased from their original owners, and still have their original tubes mounted. In the collection, there’s a 1979 Dumble ODS 50-watt head, a 1983 Dumble ODS 100-watt head, a 1984 ODS 50-watt combo, and a 2004 Dumble ODS 50-watt combo.

The Overdrive Special has been used by huge names including Stevie Ray Vaughan, John Mayer, Robben Ford, David Lindley, and Larry Carlton, so if you buy this collection, you’ll certainly be in good company.

The ODS Legends Signature Collection is currently available to purchase through ToneNET and comes with any version of TONEX for Mac or PC for a limited-time introductory price of $49.99. Meanwhile, it’s also included with new purchases of TONEX Pedal until 31 December for $399.99. You can find out more information on IK Multimedia’s website.