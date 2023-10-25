logo
Jason Momoa just purchased the first Martin D-28 ever made

The guitar marks Momoa’s first “real” acoustic model.

Jason Momoa

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

 

Actor Jason Momoa, known for his role as DC’s Aquaman, has just purchased a Martin D-28 acoustic which just so happens to be the first one ever made.

The 1934 axe was handed over to the film star by Trevor Boone of Emerald City Guitars in a new YouTube video.

Momoa is an avid fan of guitars and guitar culture  – he also purchased the Gibson’s last available Les Paul Greeny replica last year, and just earlier this year in August he was spotted moshing at a Metallica show.

“Today I’m dropping something really special off,” Boone says in the video. “It got its own plane seat. We are dropping off a 1934 Martin D-28 which sounds like an early D-28, ‘cause it is! It’s actually the first one ever made.”

Martin sent out three 1934 models during this early run, with this specific guitar of course being number one. Boone has stated that this has been officially confirmed by Martin.

Boone and Co. make their way into Momoa’s “secret” junkyard oasis with the guitar in a hardshell case. After some chat between both Boone and Momoa,  the actor reveals that the model actually marks his first ever “real” acoustic. And what a guitar to hold that title…

Check out the full video below to catch Momoa freak out as he opens the case to reveal the monumental, “holy grail” model:

The guitar has had a handful of repairs carried out during its lifetime. It has a new fretboard and a new top. Emerald City believes these were replaced between 1954 and 1957.

The brand actually shared a previous video on the guitar just two months ago, which delves a little deeper into its rich history. Check it out below to find out more:

Take a look at Emerald City Guitars for its full range of axes.

