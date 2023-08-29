Jason Momoa spotted moshing at Metallica and Pantera shows

Jason Momoa was spotted moshing to sets from Metallica and support act Pantera during shows that took place as part of the M72 World Tour on 25 and 27 August at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The actor, known for his role as Aquaman, was not only seen amid a circle pit, but also spent some time hanging backstage with the band (and also Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello).

In videos shared by TMZ and Mariano Lusardi on Instagram, Momoa can be seen having the time of his life in the pits. Watch below:

Momoa has since shared footage and pictures he took whilst at the gigs to his own public Instagram account. In the post, he recounts how he had hoped to bring his friend Travis Snyder, who is battling leukaemia, to the gigs but sadly he had suffered medical emergency and wasn’t able to attend.

He wrote on Instagram, “We had it all set up. I’m so thankful for everyone who made it possible for Travis Snyder to see Metallica and Pantera with Tom Morello. This was a dream for Travis and unfortunately we had some emergency for him last night but he’s good and healing.

“[He] still needs your aloha and mana. But I’m so thankful for Metallica for connecting with him. You guys are the soundtrack to our lives. And mahalo for donating to Maui. All Within My Hands Foundation is epic, please check it out.”

Despite Travis not being able to make it in person, Momoa introduced him to Metallica members backstage via a video call, as you can see in the post below:

To view all of Metallica’s forthcoming tour dates, visit the band’s website.