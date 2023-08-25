Martin launches limited-edition 20th anniversary John Mayer acoustics

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of John Mayer’s OM-28JM guitar, he’s once again teamed up with Martin to release two new acoustic models, the OM-45 and the OMJM.

On the OM-45, the border has expanded to the fingerboard and pickguard, and been upgraded to a fine silver. Like the previous Mayer models, it has a thinner 1 11/16th width at the nut for extra speed and comfort, and satin nickel Waverly tuners.

And, it includes a unique label with Mayer’s signature. However, it’s limited to 2023, so if you’re considering getting your hands on it, you’ll have to act fast! This high-end guitar will set you back a mere $18,499.

Meanwhile, the OMJM model is cheaper – though not at all cheap – at $3,999, and also includes a label with Mayer’s electronic signature. It also boasts Fishman Gold Plus Natural I electronics, and it’s made from East Indian Rosewood.

To find out more, head to Martin.

The news comes a month after Mayer discussed his time in the band Dead & Company, who disbanded following playing their final gig on 16 July.

He said on Facebook, “This music has made me a better player, and this band made me a better person. I was given the opportunity of a lifetime – to have access to the greatest songbook in modern music and the deepest well of life memories shared by hundreds and thousands of Deadheads who extended their grace and acceptance to me.

“If I’ve done my job right, I’ll disappear into that beautiful tapestry, the one that began almost 60 years ago and will continue to expand for lifetimes to come.”

And in June, he gained plaudits for seamlessly swapping guitars mid-solo. When playing All Along the Watchtower live with Dead & Company, he swapped out a Charvel San Dimas for a prototype PRS Silver Sky while not even breaking a sweat.