Josh Scott calls 2023 pedal “the most cool and unique distortion device I’ve seen in decades”

Josh Scott, the founder of JHS Pedals, has revealed his latest discovery: the Korg Nu:Tekt Harmonic Distortion (HD-S), a DIY kit pedal that features three different distortion circuits and a mini-tube device called Nutube.

Scott, who famously alerted his followers to DigiTech’s Bad Monkey, shared his enthusiasm for the HD-S in a recent YouTube video, where he called it “the most cool and unique distortion device I’ve seen in decades”. He was also impressed by the wide range of sounds and tones that the pedal can produce, from classic fuzz to Univox Superfuzz and beyond.

The HD-S was developed by Fumio Mieda, the original designer of many legendary Korg pedals and synths like the Univibe and the MS-20 Mini, and was first announced earlier this year in January. The pedal allows users to combine and adjust the three distortion circuits using three trim pots labelled “Harmonic” on the top of the case. The pedal also has four main knobs for controlling other aspects of the tone.

The HD-S is part of the Nu:Tekt series, which are semi-assembled kits that don’t require soldering and come with all the necessary tools for assembly. Scott made particular note of the enjoyment he found in putting the pedal together and experimenting with different settings.

The HD-S is available for purchase for around $250, and Scott highly recommended it to anyone looking for a new and unique distortion pedal, and is suitable for guitars, basses, synths and any other instrument that needs some extra edge.

For more information, head to the Korg website.