NAMM 2024: Alex Lifeson’s Lerxst launches its first-ever guitar, the Limelight, in collaboration with Godin

NAMM 2024: Alex Lifeson’s Lerxst Amps has partnered with Godin Guitars to create the Limelight, a new signature guitar for the former Rush guitarist.

To date, Lerxst Amps – the brand named after Lifeson’s long-held nickname – has only produced amplifiers, as well as one overdrive pedal, the By-Tor, so this is the first time a guitar has featured in its lineup.

Inspired by Lifeson’s iconic Hentor Sportscaster guitars from the mid-’80s, the Limelight reimagines that original concept with “modern part selection and craftsmanship to create a high-quality, forward-thinking instrument designed for today’s players”.

As Lerxst/Godin’s press release explains, while Lifeson eventually moved on to other instruments, the Sportscaster gained somewhat of a cult following amongst his fans.

“Although Lifeson had been approached to authorise a widely-available version of the iconic instrument, his own desire to refine his tools and techniques have kept him from doing so. Until now,” it reads.

In terms of specs, the Lerxst Limelight features a contoured swamp ash body for “premium comfort”, as well as a maple neck with a 12” radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium stainless steel frets for “fast and intuitive playability”.

Like the original Sportscaster, the guitar sports an HSS pickup configuration for “maximum versatility”, with pickups custom-wound by Mojotone to Lifeson’s specifications to ensure “balanced performance in all pickup positions”.

Further appointments include singular volume and tone knobs, a three-way toggle switch and a 25.5” scale length.

There are customisable options, too: players can choose between a classic Floyd Rose tremolo system or a Vega Trem with 18:1 locking tuners for “superior tremolo performance with rock-solid tuning stability”.

“Collaborating with Alex Lifeson, an iconic artist who continually pushes tonal boundaries, is more than an opportunity – it’s a testament to our shared pursuit,” says Godin Guitars President and CEO Simon Godin.

“At the heart of our ethos lies a commitment to musicians driven by passion. Our history is woven with guitars that embody purpose and innovation, such as the Acousticaster, Multiac, and LGX.

“We’re relentless in our pursuit of tone, seeking the extraordinary. Together with Alex, we’ve fused our expertise and passion to craft instruments that transcend expectations. This collaboration represents a union of two relentless forces, aiming not just to build guitars, but to sculpt vessels of inspiration, setting new standards in musical expression.”

The Limelight is available now with a MAP of $3,999. For more information, head to Lerxst Amps.