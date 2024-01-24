NAMM 2024: Yamaha launches four new high-end Pacifica models, with an array of luxurious appointments and equally sky-high price tags

NAMM 2024: Yamaha has unveiled four high-end versions of its popular Pacifica guitar. The model has previously been regarded as an entry-level guitar, but these new versions welcome an array of upgrades.

The guitars were designed to “serve the needs of contemporary guitarists performing all styles of music”, from serious players to touring musicians, and recording professionals. Yamaha says they’ve been crafted in Japan by master luthiers.

The expanded line up comprises four new models: the Pacifica Professional PACP12 (rosewood fingerboard), Pacifica Professional PACP12M (maple fingerboard), Pacifica Standard Plus PACS+12 (rosewood fingerboard), and Pacifica Standard PACS+12M (maple fingerboard).

Both the Professional and Standard Plus versions feature Reflectone pickups – developed in partnership with Rupert Neve Designs – a five-position selector, and coil-split capabilities. They also host newly designed alder bodies, which the brand says were produced using Yamaha Acoustic Design.

They also have a new slim C-shape neck and neck joint heel, durable medium stainless-steel frets, and premium Gotoh locking tuners and two-point tremolo bridges. As the Pacifica Professional models have a higher price point, they also feature a few other extras, including compound-radius fingerboards and a custom tinted neck finish. These also come in hardshell cases.

“Guitarists of all types have embraced Pacifica guitars for more than three decades,” says Brandon Soriano, product marketing manager of Yamaha Guitar Group. “And our new Pacifica Professional and Standard Plus models expand upon that legacy by providing significant upgrades and modern features, including our unique Reflectone pickups.

“The guitars were developed jointly by our teams in Japan and the US, and both Japanese city pop art and the sun-drenched vibes of Southern California inspired the new finishes. This new generation of Pacifica guitars truly demonstrates our commitment to serving the needs of modern musicians.”

The Professional PACP12 and PACP12M have a MSRP of $3,700.00, while the Standard Plus PACS+12 and PACS+12M: are listed at $2,220.00.

Find out more at Yamaha.