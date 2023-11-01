This virtuoso just played Muse’s Hysteria on a triple-neck guitar – and the results are honestly insane

The riff of Muse‘s Hysteria is something of a must-learn for both bass guitarists and guitarists alike. But one man has found a way to make an already challenging riff harder by playing it on a “reversed” three neck guitar. Yep, you read that right: a guitar with three necks.

The impressive axe, named simply as the Reversed Triple Neck Guitar, was built by luthier Davide Serracini but invented and played by musician Luca Stricagnoli, and is claimed to be the first guitar in the world to have a reversed neck.

The three necks include a standard six-string neck, a soprano neck with seven high-pitched strings tuned in scale, and a neck with three bass strings and a reversed fret direction.

It appears as if the luthier has merged two acoustic bodies, added on a second, smaller sound hole for the standard neck to the right, and then added the bass neck on the left which is at an angle for easy playability. It’s also worth mentioning that regardless of the ‘reversed’ neck, all three headstocks are on the same side of the guitar.

“The advantage of this is that all of a sudden, the most used frets are close to the guitar body, which allows me to tap notes and play complex percussions at the same time using just my right arm,” explains Stricagnoli to Guitar.com. “This cannot be done on a regular guitar, because normally the neck is surrounded by nothing but air, which you can’t use to produce percussions.”

You can hear the three-neck guitar in action below:

To see more from Luca Stricagnoli, head to his official YouTube channel.

