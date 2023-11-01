logo
This virtuoso just played Muse’s Hysteria on a triple-neck guitar – and the results are honestly insane

This might be the most ridiculously impressive cover of 2023.

Luca-Stricagnoli-three-neck-guitar@2000x1500

Image: Meg Pfeiffer via Youtube

 

The riff of Muse‘s Hysteria is something of a must-learn for both bass guitarists and guitarists alike. But one man has found a way to make an already challenging riff harder by playing it on a “reversed” three neck guitar. Yep, you read that right: a guitar with three necks.

The impressive axe, named simply as the Reversed Triple Neck Guitar, was built by luthier Davide Serracini but invented and played by musician Luca Stricagnoli, and is claimed to be the first guitar in the world to have a reversed neck.

The three necks include a standard six-string neck, a soprano neck with seven high-pitched strings tuned in scale, and a neck with three bass strings and a reversed fret direction.

It appears as if the luthier has merged two acoustic bodies, added on a second, smaller sound hole for the standard neck to the right, and then added the bass neck on the left which is at an angle for easy playability. It’s also worth mentioning that regardless of the ‘reversed’ neck, all three headstocks are on the same side of the guitar.

“The advantage of this is that all of a sudden, the most used frets are close to the guitar body, which allows me to tap notes and play complex percussions at the same time using just my right arm,” explains Stricagnoli to Guitar.com. “This cannot be done on a regular guitar, because normally the neck is surrounded by nothing but air, which you can’t use to produce percussions.”

You can hear the three-neck guitar in action below:

To see more from Luca Stricagnoli, head to his official YouTube channel.

In another nomination for 2023’s wackiest build, a man has built a guitar with a 360 spinning neck.

YouTuber Mattias Krantz is known for his crazy instrumental creations, and in his latest project, he has unveiled a “360 degree spinning guitar neck motor”.

As Krantz explains, one of the challenges such a build entails is finding a way to “balance” the cylindrical rotating neck of the instrument. He’s also yet to decide where the guitar’s motor will go.

