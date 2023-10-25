logo
News

Man builds guitar with a 360 degree spinning neck – and it’s a sight to behold

Might this be 2023’s wackiest build?

Guitar with spinning 360 degree neck

Image: Mattias Krantz Secret channel

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Engineering wiz slash YouTuber Mattias Krantz has once again left the internet dazed and confused with his latest invention — a guitar with a spinning 360 degree neck.

Krantz, whose past creations often resemble the product of a musician’s fever dreams – see: a gas-powered guitar, a helium balloon guitar, and a piano that literally sparks, unveiled his latest pet project in a YouTube video seeking ideas for a “360 degree spinning guitar neck motor”.

At first glance, the instrument looks just as mind-boggling as it sounds, in a ‘what happens when a guitar and a tower fan have a baby’ kind of way.

As Krantz explains, one of the challenges such a build entails is finding a way to “balance” the cylindrical rotating neck of the instrument. He’s also yet to decide where the guitar’s motor will go.

Check out the guitar below.

Speaking of wacky builds, guitar experimentalist Bernth recently designed a three-neck acoustic, which he says is “the world’s longest guitar.”

As Bernth’s video demonstrates, the first part of the guitar’s neck looks pretty normal, with regular strings and a capo attached, though things certainly get weirder as you go further up the instrument. The second neck part is “fretless rubber band neck”, also with a capo, and the third part is a “low-tuned rubber band neck.”

Impressively, Bernth manages to play the guitar; the musician has also put out a song that’s in line with the theme of his creation, titled Infinite.

Related Tags

#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

“If you’re not stretching yourself, it tends to be safer – and who cares about being safer?” Marnie Stern’s new album welcomes back a modern guitar great

2

Cause & Effects: How to maximise what you can learn about guitar pedals from YouTube video demos

3

A history of Eric Clapton’s Martin guitars

4

Ritual Devices Grimalkin review: an ultra-wild fuzz that’s never knowingly sensible

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E2 Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E3 Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.