Manson launches new stripped-down Junior model in five vibrant colours

Manson Guitar Works has released a stripped-down Junior range, featuring “very high-spec” models at a lower price point than its other UK-made models.

Available in two existing Manson body designs – MA and Verona – the models are said to offer both simplicity and the “same attention to detail and quality” as its more established siblings.

The models are UK-produced in the same Ashburton workshops as the recently announced “New Era” MB-1 guitars. They have undergone the same extensive programming development, but are retailing at a never before offered price point from the brand.

The guitars feature a solid obeche body, Gotoh hardware (in chrome or black), a Manson “Dirty Rascal” humbucker, kill button and series/parallel “MOJO” feature on the single push/push volume control. Left-hand models are also available to order, with no up-charge penalty.

The Junior models are offered in Miami Blue, Neon Pink, Neon Green, Dry Satin Black and Vivid Mustard Yellow across both MA and Verona styles. They also come with a MONO gig bag as standard, and are all priced at £1399.

Last month (November), Solar Guitars also launched a new more affordable series of guitars, S by Solar. The line up offers 17 budget-friendly models each priced below $350. The S By Solar range is the first beginner-orientated range from the brand, which had previously catered to intermediate and professional players only.

Joe Delaney, VP and product developer at Solar, said at the launch: “A simple way to think about it is this: S by Solar is to Solar Guitars like Volkswagen is to Porsche. The focus is more tailored to beginners and intermediate players with budget in mind.”

The Manson Junior range is available now for an SRP of £1399 including VAT. View the full range and find out more at Manson Guitar Works.