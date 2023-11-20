“S by Solar is to Solar Guitars what Volkswagen is to Porsche”: Solar launches lineup of super-affordable guitars aimed at beginners

Ola Englund has announced the launch of a new Solar Guitars range, S by Solar, offering 17 budget-friendly models each priced below $350.

Englund, also known for his popular YouTube channel, describes the guitars as “maximum value, heavy metal” instruments, and states that “the same detailed craftwork and design” as provided in the regular Solar Guitars range has gone into each one.

Solar was originally set up with advanced and professional players in mind, but for this launch Englund says he is thinking of his younger self and what guitars the beginners of today have access to.

Six new body shapes throughout the 17 models have been introduced, with prices starting at $219. The lower price points have been set to make them more accessible for beginner and intermediate players.

“I am revisiting a younger time, thinking about what beginner instruments were available when I was starting out versus what is possible to design and manufacture today,” he says. “With everything we have learned at Solar Guitars, we knew we could create an opportunity for lower priced guitars that young people and beginners would appreciate with the goal to put the right tools in your hands from day one.”

Most model types are available with a range of different pickup configurations as well as different options for finishes and string orientations. Aside from that, poplar wood is used for the bodies, and they have bolt-on, maple necks.

Each has a 24- or 22-nickel fret Black Techwood fingerboard, and finishes include Carbon Matte Black or White Matte, with the SB guitars available in a Flame Blue or Flame Red flame maple top. The SB models also come equipped with Floyd Rose tremolos, whilst the other models offer hardtail and through-body construction.

Joe Delaney, VP and product developer at Solar, says: “A simple way to think about it is this: S by Solar is to Solar Guitars like Volkswagen is to Porsche. The focus is more tailored to beginners and intermediate players with budget in mind.”

Find out more in the new launch video from Englund below:

Englund launched Solar Guitars in 2017, originally hosting four different model types across 15 different guitars. These included Type A and Type S double cutaway guitars, as well as Type V and E “aggressive shaped” metal guitars. He is also known for playing in bands The Haunted and Feared, and hosts regular Sunday With Ola videos on his YouTube channel in which he breaks down popular guitar-focused news and talking points from the week.

Head over to S By Solar for more information, or to shop the full range.