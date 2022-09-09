Manson launches two limited-run Matt Bellamy signature models, including a cheaper DeLorean replica

Manson Guitar Works has announced a limited edition run of two UK-built Matt Bellamy signature models — the DL-2 and the MB-2.

If these guitars look familiar, that’s because they probably are. The DL-2 is a more affordable version of the Muse guitarist’s Back to the Future-inspired DL-OR DeLorean replica, while the MB-2 is based on a limited-run SE model from 2012.

Matt Bellamy DL-2

At £3999 (down from the original £9,999), the DL-2 aims to be more accessible to players wanting the DL custom experience. To lower costs, Manson has done away with the extreme aluminium construction and collectable extras of the original, giving the DL-2 a solid alder body and a Satin DL Silver finish instead.

Meanwhile, the guitar’s neck is based on the ultra limited road-worn DL-OR Relic from 2021, with birds-eye maple figuring, original fretwire size and alternate side dot placement.

Pickups include a set of Manson hand-wound DB-90 neck pickup and a Mother Superior multi-rail bridge humbucker. There’s also a Z-Vex USA custom Manson Fuzz Factory circuit and MXR Phase 90 circuit on board, activated via a dual or quad-rail push-pull pot.

The DL-2 is limited to just two runs of 10 instruments. Each purchase also comes with a Hiscox hard case and a hand signed certificate.

Matt Bellamy MB-2

For those who prefer a more low-key aesthetic, the MB-2 arrives in a stealthy Matt Black finish featured on the original MB-1. Like the DL-2, the MB-2 comes with a solid alder body and birdseye maple neck. It also has an ebony fingerboard with a 12-16” compound radius.

Pickups include a pair of Manson DP-90 ‘bridge’ pickups that can be operated individually or together to give a humbucker-type sound, activated via a push-pull pot. The guitar also comes equipped with a Sustainiac neck pickup, complete with toggle-switches for the sustainer functions, a kill switch, and a Manson MIDI controller.

“Hooked up to a Digitech Whammy or Korg Kaoss pad, replicating Bellamy’s unique stage tones is merely a screen movement away,” says Manson.

With prices starting from £4299, the MB-2 comes shipped with a Hiscox hard case and a hand signed certificate. It’s limited to two runs of 20 instruments, with the first featuring full custom necks.

Learn more at mansonguitarworks.com