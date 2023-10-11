Meris launches MercuryX modular reverb system which takes Mercury7 “to all new heights”
MercuryX takes “the heart and soul of Mercury7” and adds new updates and features.
Credit: Meris
Effects brand Meris has built upon its popular Mercury7 pedal with the all-new MercuryX modular reverb system.
The classic pedal has been take to “all-new heights”, with Meris claiming the X version is “the most flexible studio reverb ever created in a pedal format.”
The original Mercury7 landed back in the late 2010s, and took inspiration from the soundtracks of Vangelis and ‘80s sci-fi classic, Blade Runner. The MercuryX sees the reverb now in a beefier cage with added features. Meris says it offers “pro audio” and has “studio rack heritage”, providing advanced processing, and a high performance signal path.
It combines eight custom Meris reverb algorithms and incorporates those into a modular system UI/architecture. Specifically, the architecture that was introduced with its award winning LVX pedal.
Its Ultraplate and Cathedra reverbs are taken from the Blade Runner-inspired tones offered in the Mercury7, whilst the 78 Room, Plate and Hall structures are inspired by the sounds of a studio classic (which does not appear to be named), whilst Spring, Prism, and Gravity are brand new structures unique to the MercuryX.
Further key features include:
- Expanded 2.54 seconds of Stereo Pre Delay with modular Feedback Routing Location
- Advanced ARM processor
- Configurable reverb structures, types and processing elements
- Intuitive interface
- Expressive Hold modifier switch
- 99 preset locations in 33 banks, plus a Favourite preset bank
- Instant access tuner
- Deep Modifier section
- Independent stereo freeze
- Gate envelope controls
- New Processing Elements including 79 Chorus, Vibrato, Vowel Mod, Tremolo, Hazy Lo-Fi, and more
- Digitally controlled analogue mixbus
- Stereo input and output with separate jacks for each
- MIDI In and Out
- Expression pedal jack and assignable expression pedal control
MercuryX is available now for $599 from Meris directly. Find out more via the Meris website.