Meris launches MercuryX modular reverb system which takes Mercury7 “to all new heights” 

Effects brand Meris has built upon its popular Mercury7 pedal with the all-new MercuryX modular reverb system.

The classic pedal has been take to “all-new heights”, with Meris claiming the X version is “the most flexible studio reverb ever created in a pedal format.”

The original Mercury7 landed back in the late 2010s, and took inspiration from the soundtracks of Vangelis and ‘80s sci-fi classic, Blade Runner. The MercuryX sees the reverb now in a beefier cage with added features. Meris says it offers “pro audio” and has “studio rack heritage”, providing advanced processing, and a high performance signal path.

It combines eight custom Meris reverb algorithms and incorporates those into a modular system UI/architecture. Specifically, the architecture that was introduced with its award winning LVX pedal.

Its Ultraplate and Cathedra reverbs are taken from the Blade Runner-inspired tones offered in the Mercury7, whilst the 78 Room, Plate and Hall structures are inspired by the sounds of a studio classic (which does not appear to be named), whilst Spring, Prism, and Gravity are brand new structures unique to the MercuryX.

Further key features include:

Expanded 2.54 seconds of Stereo Pre Delay with modular Feedback Routing Location

Advanced ARM processor

Configurable reverb structures, types and processing elements

Intuitive interface

Expressive Hold modifier switch

99 preset locations in 33 banks, plus a Favourite preset bank

Instant access tuner

Deep Modifier section

Independent stereo freeze

Gate envelope controls

New Processing Elements including 79 Chorus, Vibrato, Vowel Mod, Tremolo, Hazy Lo-Fi, and more

Digitally controlled analogue mixbus

Stereo input and output with separate jacks for each

MIDI In and Out

Expression pedal jack and assignable expression pedal control

MercuryX is available now for $599 from Meris directly. Find out more via the Meris website.