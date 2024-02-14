logo
News

Mesa Boogie introduces three Rectifier Diagonal cabinets for “tremendous punch and low-end resonance in easily transportable sizes”

Get the same punchy tone in a smaller package.

Mesa Boogie Rectifier cabinets, in all three sizes. They are all black and have the Mesa logo written in white on the front.

Image: Mesa Boogie

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Mesa Boogie had launched three new Rectifier products – the 1×10 Rectifier, 1×12 Rectifier 23”, and 2×12 Rectifier Diagonal cabinets – which are described as “easily transportable” offering “tremendous punch”.

The compact new offerings make ideal companions for a Rectifier Head or Combo, and are suitable for those playing rock, alternative, metal, and more. The Rectifier line up first launched in the 1990s, and this trio brings a new first for the range, and revives a classic design too.

The smallest cabinet of the trio, the 1×10 Rectifier ($549), is the new “first” in question, bringing a “tighter, more focused, and clear-voiced” ultra-compact format to the range. It features Marine Grade, Baltic Birch in an eight Ohm Cabinet Impedance, a rear-mounted speaker with a closed-back design, and vintage-inspired construction. The brand says it is “designed for tone and durability” with premium Celestion speakers.

The midweight 2×12 23” cabinet ($599) is said to bring extra low-end punch that rivals larger cabinets. It brings back Mesa’s former “Widebody” 1×12 design to the closed-back Rectifier Series, and also features the same design specs as the 1×10, with Celestion speakers. It is said to be the perfect addition to any of the “medium” 23” head or combo amps.

Featuring “the best attributes of 2×12 vertical and horizontal designs”, the largest 2×12 Rectifier ($1,049) is an entirely new design, according to Mesa Boogie, that delivers a fat, full response with a tight and balanced output. It is the ideal host to any of the 23” (or smaller) heads.

This model also features all the same bells and whistles as the latter two, and its “diagonal” speaker layout is intended to supply the best attributes of horizontal and vertical designs. Just like all other Rectifier products, all three are available in a Black Bronco aesthetic.

Shop the lineup now and find out more at Mesa Boogie.

Related Brands

Mesa Boogie

Related Tags

#Amplfiers

Trending Now

1

The Gear Used by Jimmy Page on ‘Led Zeppelin II’

2

Boss IR-2 review: A truly versatile workhorse that keeps up with pedals twice its price

3

Donner Triple Threat – Jack White-approved multi-effects might be the ultimate beginner pedal

4

How The Callous Daoboys went from blowing stimulus checks on guitars to being the new face of mathcore

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.