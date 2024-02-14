Mesa Boogie introduces three Rectifier Diagonal cabinets for “tremendous punch and low-end resonance in easily transportable sizes”

Mesa Boogie had launched three new Rectifier products – the 1×10 Rectifier, 1×12 Rectifier 23”, and 2×12 Rectifier Diagonal cabinets – which are described as “easily transportable” offering “tremendous punch”.

The compact new offerings make ideal companions for a Rectifier Head or Combo, and are suitable for those playing rock, alternative, metal, and more. The Rectifier line up first launched in the 1990s, and this trio brings a new first for the range, and revives a classic design too.

The smallest cabinet of the trio, the 1×10 Rectifier ($549), is the new “first�” in question, bringing a “tighter, more focused, and clear-voiced” ultra-compact format to the range. It features Marine Grade, Baltic Birch in an eight Ohm Cabinet Impedance, a rear-mounted speaker with a closed-back design, and vintage-inspired construction. The brand says it is “designed for tone and durability” with premium Celestion speakers.

The midweight 2×12 23” cabinet ($599) is said to bring extra low-end punch that rivals larger cabinets. It brings back Mesa’s former “Widebody” 1×12 design to the closed-back Rectifier Series, and also features the same design specs as the 1×10, with Celestion speakers. It is said to be the perfect addition to any of the “medium” 23” head or combo amps.

Featuring “the best attributes of 2×12 vertical and horizontal designs”, the largest 2×12 Rectifier ($1,049) is an entirely new design, according to Mesa Boogie, that delivers a fat, full response with a tight and balanced output. It is the ideal host to any of the 23” (or smaller) heads.

This model also features all the same bells and whistles as the latter two, and its “diagonal” speaker layout is intended to supply the best attributes of horizontal and vertical designs. Just like all other Rectifier products, all three are available in a Black Bronco aesthetic.

