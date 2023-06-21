My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero is selling his a trove of his used gear on Reverb

The sale, featuring a plethora of cherished MCR gear and memorabilia, is set to begin on 28 June.

Fans of My Chemical Romance: here’s your chance to own a piece of the band’s history with the upcoming Frank Iero gear sale organised in collaboration with online marketplace Reverb.com.

The sale will feature a collection of guitars, amps, memorabilia and more from throughout the MCR guitarist’s illustrious career, including music gear used on the tour for the band’s seminal album, The Black Parade.

Among the many gems Iero is putting up for sale is an early ‘2000s Fender Telecaster 72 Deluxe Reissue the guitarist “loved using” on MCR’s The Black Parade touring cycle.

“The time has come to pass it on to another deserving player,” Iero said of the Tele, noting that the guitar had also “appeared on [MCR’s] performance of Famous Last Words when we played The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Also up for grabs is an Epiphone Black Les Paul that was smashed during a Pencey Prep show – the band Iero was playing for in his pre-MCR days.

“This is the first Les Paul I ever owned, probably paving the way for my future affinity for Epiphone Les Pauls later on in life,” says the musician.

Other notable gear from the Official Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance Reverb Shop include Iero’s first bass – a Series 10 four-string, an Ampeg 8×10 Bass Cabinet, a Nash T-72 DLX, an Orange 4×12 Guitar Cabinet, as well as a 1970’s Ludwig Blue Vistalite Drum Set that the band used while writing their 2010 record, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

The sale is set to begin on 28 June. Meanwhile, fans can check out a preview of the gear that will be available on Reverb.com.