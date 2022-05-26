NAMM 2022: Gretsch gets glittery with two limited edition Player Edition Sparkle Jets

NAMM 2022: Gretsch has announced the release of two limited edition Player Edition Sparkle Jets, adding to the growing Gretsch Jet collection, with a staggering 33 other axes.

Coming in either Champagne Sparkle or Ocean Turquoise Sparkle finishes, these eye-catching models don gold hardware, including a set of Tom Shaw-designed Broad’Tron BT65 pickups which are wired using master volume and treble bleed, along with dedicated volume for each pickup and master tone with no-load pot.

In addition to this, the guitars also feature a string-thru Bigsby B7GP vibrato system, making it simple to restring if needed.

Advertisement

The axes are also paired with a set of Gotoh locking tuners, along with an anchored Tune-o-Matic bridge, ensuring solid tuning throughout the instrument.

The neck has a 12” radius ebony fretboard, fitted with 22 medium jumbo frets, plus a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and has a set of big block mother of pearl inlays.

Both Jet guitars don a specially selected chambered mahogany body with maple top, which produces a strong, balanced mid-range, while the chambered body delivers a smooth attack and extended bandwidth that is wide and harmonically rich.

You can watch the full promotional video below:

Advertisement

Both guitars retail for $2,999.99 and will be shipping in a few months.

Learn more at gretschguitars.com.