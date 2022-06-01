NAMM 2022: Martin Guitar returns to the 1930s with its fresh acoustics for 2022

NAMM 2022: Martin Guitar has announced four new acoustic guitar models for 2022, several of which are made to evoke the look, feel and tone of its historic instruments. These are the D-18 Authentic 1937, D-28 Authentic 1937, 000-16 StreetMaster and GPC-13E Burst.

According to the brand, these models show off the company’s superior finishing methods and will be on display at its booth at this year’s NAMM Show – That’s booth 5602 at Hall D if you’re in Anaheim this weekend.

Martin D-18 Authentic 1937

A recreation of a D-18 built in the late 1930s, this mahogany-bodied guitar features an Adirondack spruce top, a vintage neck barrel and heel, as well as a brand-new Dreadnought shape that more accurately represents models crafted in the era.

Period-accuracy is also achieved through Martin’s Vintage Tone System, an ageing process applied to the top and braces in order to give the guitar an authentically historic sound. Meanwhile, the binding method is also reflective of the era, and the guitar’s construction even makes use of hide glue.

Arriving in a hardshell case, the guitar lists at $6,299.

Martin D-28 Authentic 1937

Taking inspiration from the vintage D-28s created in 1937 – which Martin counts amongst its most revered – this acoustic model features a forward-shifted hand-scalloped X-bracing, an Adirondack spruce top, and a 3/4″ neck width.

It features Guatemalan rosewood back and sides and includes some “subtle spec refinements” that make it especially faithful to the original. This D-28 has a body profile based on the dreadnoughts from the 30s and 40s. Meanwhile, Martin’s Vintage Tone System is once again applied to age the top and braces to offer 1930s-style tone.

With its hardshell case, the guitar lists at $7,499.

Martin 000-16 StreetMaster

This year, Martin is also giving its 16 series the StreetMaster treatment, matching the distressed finish to the high-performance acoustic guitar model.

It marks the first time the brand has applied the finish to an Indian rosewood body and Adirondack spruce top, tonewoods that are said to offer “bigger and bassier” sounds overall. The brand’s Vintage Tone System is also applied to the guitar, giving it a weathered look reflective of a well-played acoustic.

Matched with a soft-shell case, the guitar lists for $1,999.

Martin GPC-13E Burst

The final acoustic guitar in Martin’s 2022 line-up for NAMM is a single-cutaway model that features a full-gloss Grand Performance body profile, a Sitka spruce top and ziricote fine veneer back and sides.

This instrument comes loaded with a Fishman MX-T electronics set that includes a soundhole tuner that helpfully mutes output when it’s engaged. With its attractive sunburst finish and more affordable price tag, this one may be a strong choice for those looking to pick up their first Martin.

With a soft case, the guitar lists for $1,549.

Learn more about the new models at martinguitar.com.