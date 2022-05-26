NAMM 2022: New guitars, pedals, amps and more

For the first time, the NAMM Show has combined with Summer NAMM for an epic three-day edition in Anaheim, California – marking the first time a full NAMM show has taken place in its traditional home since before the pandemic.

As always, we’ll be keeping you up to date on the biggest product announcements from the show – so check back often for the latest.

When is NAMM 2022?

The 2022 NAMM Show takes place from 3 to 5 June at its usual grounds of the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California – usually we’d see the main NAMM show in January, but for this year (and 2023) the show has been pushed backto try to safeguard it from COVID-related cancellations, which did for the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Anaheim show.

Summer NAMM returned to Nashville last July, but will be on hiatus this year. At three days, the 2022 NAMM Show show is a day shorter than a traditional Winter NAMM, and the same length as a regular Summer NAMM in Nashville.

Which brands will be at NAMM 2022?

The big news on this front is that NAMM 2022 will go ahead without the three biggest players in the electric guitar world – Fender (including Squier, Gretsch, Charvel and Jackson), Gibson (including Epiphone, Kramer and Mesa/Boogie) and PRS have all declined to exhibit this year.

However, there are still plenty of massive names that will all be bringing their wares to the Anaheim Convention Centre, including Martin, Ibanez, Yamaha, Taylor, Rickenbacker, Seymour Duncan, Walrus Audio, Ernie Ball Music Man and scores of others.

What’s more, the lack of the three traditional big guns should give the smaller boutique makers, many of whom have seen their businesses explode during the guitar industry’s unprecedented boom during the pandemic time to shine.

New guitar gear from NAMM 2022:

While many of the biggest releases won’t be revealed until after the show launches on the 3 June, here’s what we know so far will be debuting to the public for the first time on the show floor: