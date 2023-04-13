NAMM 2023: ESP reveals new signature guitars for Bill Kelliher, Gary Holt, Nergal and more

New models have been unveiled for guitarists such as Bill Kelliher, Nergal, Stephen Carpenter and many more.

NAMM 2023: ESP has gone all-out for NAMM this year, with 12 new Signature Series models launched for an array of guitar giants in the metal and rock field.

12 new guitars have been launched for the event which is taking place in Anaheim, California this week.

In addition to three new Kirk Hammett LTD KH-V models and a new Olympic White finish for the James Hetfield Vulture guitar, the company has also debuted new models for Bill Kelliher (Mastodon), Gary Holt (Exodus), Javier Reyes (Animals As Leaders), Lars Frederiksen (Rancid), Nergal (Behemoth), and Stephen Carpenter (Deftones).

Get to know some of ESP’s biggest new releases below:

LTD Bill Kelliher BK-600 and LTD Signature Series Sparrowhawk

Two new models have been announced for Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher. The single-cutaway BK-600 is now available in a distinctive Vintage Silver Sunburst finish, with the major update on this model being its set of Kelliher’s signature Mojotone Hellbender humbucker pickups.

His LTD Signature Series Sparrowhawk is also being offered in a copper-tinged Vintage Silver Sunburst finish, which also includes a set of his signature Mojotone Hellbender humbucker pickups.

LTD Gary Holt GH-SV

Last year, Gary Holt hinted about a new “very pointy” Signature Series guitar that was in development – that guitar was the LTD Gary Holt GH-SV. Built at 24.75” scale, the GH-SV offers neck-thru-body construction, with a Black finish that’s accentuated by multi-ply red binding, red pickup covers, and a special red scripted LTD logo.

The GH-SV includes a double-locking Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo system, Grover tuners, and a set of direct-mount active pickups including the EMG 89R (neck), and an aggressive EMG 81 in the bridge position.

LTD Signature Series JRV-8 for Javier Reyes

This new signature model for Javier Reyes of Animals as Leaders is an 8-string guitar with a 27” baritone scale. It’s one of the few production guitars to include an 8-string double-locking Floyd Rose tremolo, and its sound is powered by a H/S/S pickup configuration featuring a Fishman Fluence 8 String Javier Reyes Classic Open Core bridge pickup, delivering three voices that are selectable with a mini-toggle switch. The middle and neck pickups are Fishman Fluence Single Width 8.

LTD Volsung-200 for Lars Frederiksen

This guitar, for Lars Frederiksen of Rancid, is a lighter, more streamlined version of the ESP Viper. The LTD Volsung-200 includes LTD tuners, an LTD tune-o-matic bridge and tailpiece, and a set of punchy ESP Designed LH-150 passive pickups in the bridge and neck positions. Unlike most Viper models, the Volsung-200 offers three control knobs, with individual volume controls for each pickup plus tone control and pickup selector.

LTD HEX-6 and LTD HEX-200 for Nergal

Two new Signature Series guitars have been announced for Nergal, the frontman of Behemoth. The LTD HEX-6 offers a symmetrical V-shaped body, built with neck-thru-body construction at 25.5” scale. It has 24 extra-jumbo frets, a TonePros locking TOM bridge with string-thru-body, LTD locking tuners, and a set of direct-mount Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker active pickups.

The LTD HEX-200 is a more affordable version of this guitar, with bolt-on construction and a set of ESP Designed LH-301N (neck) and LH-301B (bridge) passive pickups.

LTD SCT-607 Baritone for Stephen Carpenter

A popular finish has returned for the LTD SCT-607 Baritone model of ESP artist Stephen Carpenter (Deftones). Available once again in Black, the LTD SCT-607 Baritone has 7- strings and a 27” baritone scale. Built with neck-thru-body construction, it features his own signature Fishman Fluence pickups as well as a TonePros locking TOM bridge with string-thru-body design.

Signature Series guitars for Richard ZK of Rammstein will include new Fishman Fluence Richard Z Signature Series pickup set

As of immediately, the Signature Series guitars for Richard ZK of Rammstein will include his new Fishman Fluence Richard Z Signature Series pickup set. Richard ZK’s current ESP Signature Series guitars include the ESP RZK-II Burnt, E-II RZK-II Burnt, and the E-II RZK-I Burnt.

His new Fishman Fluence Richard Z Signature Series pickup sets are Modern alnico (neck) and Modern ceramic (bridge), using a hybrid magnet configuration. Three voicings are available for each of the pickups.

Detailed information and complete specs on all of these launches are available on ESPguitars.com.