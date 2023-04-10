NAMM 2023: Martin debuts three soprano ukuleles, including one in partnership with Life Is Good

NAMM 2023: Martin Guitar has introduced three new models to its 2023 ukulele lineup, including one in partnership with iconic lifestyle brand, Life is Good.

Martin 0XK Uke Life is Good

Leading the pack is the 0XK Uke created in partnership with American lifestyle and apparel brand Life is Good. This soprano ukulele features a vibrant collage of the most iconic Life is Good graphics across nearly 30 years of history and is crafted from durable Hawaiian koa HPL.

Each uke also has a hand-rubbed finish and comes with a sustainable soft shell case for you to carry those good vibes around.

Listing at $349, the 0XK is only for sale in the US, its territories and military bases, Canada, Mexico, and Japan.

Martin 0 Soprano Uke

Next up, the 0 Soprano Uke features a top, back, and sides that are made from sinker mahogany — wood recovered from a riverbed in Belize that’s said to offer a richer and more complex tone due to its greater density.

Along with a rosewood fingerboard and rosewood bridge, the uke comes finished in a high-quality satin lacquer and will set you back $1,599. A softshell case is also included with each purchase. The 0 Soprano Uke is also available as a left-handed model.

Martin S1K Uke

The final member to join Martin’s ukulele family is the S1K, a soprano-sized uke featuring a Koa construction on its top, back, and sides. At $499, the instrument sports a select hardwood neck and sipo fingerboard, Graphtech Ratio tuners, and is topped with an ultra-thin hand-rubbed finish to complete the look.