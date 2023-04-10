NAMM 2023: Biggest guitar, pedal and amp announcements

Everything you need to know about NAMM 2023.

This year’s edition of the NAMM Show is set to take place from 13 to 15 April, and while it’s no big secret that Fender, Gibson and PRS won’t be showcasing at the event, there are still plenty of big and exciting gear announcements to go around.

From Martin and Engl to Earthquaker and more – stay tuned as we bring you the latest guitars, pedals, amps announcements from NAMM 2023, right here.

ENGL Amplification: 40th Anniversary Fireball amp with racing stripes

The German guitar amp makers are celebrating its 40th anniversary with the launch of “extremely limited” Fireball 100 and 25 amps – each decorated in a red and white racing stripe design. These collector’s pieces are limited to just 40 units (with matching cabinets) each.

Martin Guitars: Limited-edition acoustic guitars

Martin is once again spicing things up with the launch of six swanky limited-edition acoustic guitars, including ones with artwork by Klaus Voormann, Robert Goetzl and Martin Goetz, a Bitcoin guitar and a model designed by brand CEO Thomas Ripsam.

RUF Guitars: Full carbon Schrödinger Series

Composite guitar maker RUF Guitars has unveiled its new full carbon Schrödinger Series, which features guitars crafted with a proprietary composite material, Ruffaine. The Schrödinger Series is “fully tonally adjustable” and “remarkably insensitive” to temperature and humidity changes, making it an ideal choice for touring musicians looking for both versatility and reliability.

Vox Amps: Brian May MV50 and AmPlug

Vox and Brian May teamed up on a pair of limited-edition guitar amplifiers – the MV50 and AmPlug – this NAMM season to bring authentic Queen tones in compact sizes. the MV50 and its accompanying 1×8 cabinet takes advantage of Vox’s Nutube technology to push 25 watts of output from a remarkably small head. Meanwhile, the AmPlug is a headphone amplifier that’s meant to be plugged into your guitar’s output jack and features some authentic effects, including a Wembley-style phaser and chorus.