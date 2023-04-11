NAMM 2023: Sterling by Music Man unveils the “Goldie” St. Vincent Signature model, Cutlass CT50 Plus, and more

NAMM 2023: Sterling by Music Man has unveiled the all-new “Goldie” St. Vincent Signature guitar and more for this year’s NAMM show.

St. Vincent Goldie

The refreshed 2023 Goldie features a nyatoh body, roasted maple neck with a reverse headstock and a rosewood fingerboard. A trio of gold foil mini humbuckers and 5-way switching offer a unique range of tonal options while familiar favourites, such as custom inlays, locking tuners, and control knobs pay tribute to the original St. Vincent signature guitar design. Players can also choose between a Velveteen or Cashmere finish for this year’s model.

The guitar retails for $829.99.

Cutlass CT50 Plus

Described as an “all-in-one workhorse”, the Cutlass CT50 Plus — as its name suggests — packs even more features into this classic model. On top of its roasted maple neck, locking tuners, and vintage tremolo, the guitar features all-new Modern HSS pickups as well as a push-push mid boost control and white pearloid block inlays for added flare.

The 2023 CT50 Plus is available in Aqua Grey and Chalk and retails for $649.99.

Albert Lee AL40P

The 2023 version of Albert Lee’s signature model has been updated to offer greater versatility and balance. Designed with a retro offset body shape, the guitar features a lightweight poplar body construction and a smooth roasted maple neck. Other appointments include a vintage tremolo and P90 pickups for a good mix of brightness and warmth.

The Albert Lee AL40P is available in Sherwood Green or in Vintage Cream with white pearloid block inlays, and retails for $599.99

Mariposa

The Mariposa — designed in collaboration with Omar Rodríguez-López — now comes in a stunning Daphne Blue finish. The guitar’s unique body shape is coupled with a roasted neck, locking tuners, 3-way switching, and two humbucking pickups controlled by separate volume knobs, giving you endless tonal options.

The guitar retails for $599.99.

Cutlass CT30HSS

Inspired by vintage guitars but made with modern adornments, the Cutlass CT30HSS puts a timeless sound in the palm of your hands. This guitar features an HSS pickup configuration with 5-way switching, vintage style tremolo, and an oversized 4+2 headstock.

It’s available in Mint Green and Vintage Sunburst, and retails for $349.99

All models will be up for purchase starting 1 May.

Learn more at music-man.com