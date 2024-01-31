logo
News

NAMM 2024: Gibson’s unveils Ebony versions of four of its most popular acoustics

Players can expect a heavy dose of Les Paul Custom aesthetics across the board.

Gibson Ebony series

Credit: Gibson

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

NAMM 2024: Gibson has unveiled new Custom Shop Ebony versions of four of its most popular acoustic guitar models.

Included in the lineup is the J-45, Hummingbird, SJ-200, and Songwriter EC, all of which boast new cosmetic appointments inspired by the legendary Les Paul Custom.

In addition to those sleek ebony nitro finishes, players can expect multi-ply binding, Les Paul-style headstocks with a Custom split diamond inlay, ebony fingerboards, mother-of-pearl block fretboard inlays, and gold Grover Rotomatic tuners across the board.

Every guitar in the Ebony Series also comes equipped with an LR Baggs Session VTC undersaddle pickup and features like the compound dovetail neck joint, bone nuts, and a 12” radius fingerboard with 20 frets. Despite the specs they have in common though, each model still retains its unique features and sound.

The J-45 Custom, for starters, sports a classic round-shouldered dreadnought shape and a rather minimalist design. It features a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a mahogany SlimTaper neck with a 24.75” scale length, and is priced at $4,999.

Next up is the Hummingbird, Gibson’s first square-shoulder acoustic model. In its Custom iteration, the guitar features a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a 24.75” scale mahogany neck with a round profile. It also comes with a traditional belly-up bridge, and is priced at $5,999.

Gibson Hummingbird in Ebony
Credit: Gibson

The third guitar in the lineup is a Custom take on the Songwriter EC. First introduced in 2003, the Songwriter combines Gibson’s traditional 30s-style hand-scalloped X bracing with its iconic dreadnought shape. The solid rosewood back and sides, paired with the solid Sitka spruce top, delivers a full, rich, and balanced tone, while the instrument’s cutaway body ensures excellent access to the upper frets. The guitar is priced $4,799

Last up is Gibson’s “King of the Flat-tops”, the SJ-200, which features quite a hefty price tag of $7,499. This Custom version boasts a Super Jumbo flamed maple body, paired with a Sitka spruce top, delivering outstanding tone and unparalleled projection. The 25.5” scale guitar also comes with a SJ-200 Two Bar Moustache bridge for some extra flair.

Learn more at Gibson.

Related Brands

Gibson

Related Tags

#Acoustic Guitars#NAMM 2024

Trending Now

1

NAMM 2024 Live: Our top moments from the biggest gear show in the world

2

The 10 best gear announcements from the NAMM 2024 weekend

3

The Guitar Gear Used on Slayer’s ‘Reign In Blood’

4

Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite: A very different take on tradition

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.