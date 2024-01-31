NAMM 2024: Gibson’s unveils Ebony versions of four of its most popular acoustics

NAMM 2024: Gibson has unveiled new Custom Shop Ebony versions of four of its most popular acoustic guitar models.

Included in the lineup is the J-45, Hummingbird, SJ-200, and Songwriter EC, all of which boast new cosmetic appointments inspired by the legendary Les Paul Custom.

In addition to those sleek ebony nitro finishes, players can expect multi-ply binding, Les Paul-style headstocks with a Custom split diamond inlay, ebony fingerboards, mother-of-pearl block fretboard inlays, and gold Grover Rotomatic tuners across the board.

Every guitar in the Ebony Series also comes equipped with an LR Baggs Session VTC undersaddle pickup and features like the compound dovetail neck joint, bone nuts, and a 12” radius fingerboard with 20 frets. Despite the specs they have in common though, each model still retains its unique features and sound.

The J-45 Custom, for starters, sports a classic round-shouldered dreadnought shape and a rather minimalist design. It features a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a mahogany SlimTaper neck with a 24.75” scale length, and is priced at $4,999.

Next up is the Hummingbird, Gibson’s first square-shoulder acoustic model. In its Custom iteration, the guitar features a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a 24.75” scale mahogany neck with a round profile. It also comes with a traditional belly-up bridge, and is priced at $5,999.

The third guitar in the lineup is a Custom take on the Songwriter EC. First introduced in 2003, the Songwriter combines Gibson’s traditional 30s-style hand-scalloped X bracing with its iconic dreadnought shape. The solid rosewood back and sides, paired with the solid Sitka spruce top, delivers a full, rich, and balanced tone, while the instrument’s cutaway body ensures excellent access to the upper frets. The guitar is priced $4,799

Last up is Gibson’s “King of the Flat-tops”, the SJ-200, which features quite a hefty price tag of $7,499. This Custom version boasts a Super Jumbo flamed maple body, paired with a Sitka spruce top, delivering outstanding tone and unparalleled projection. The 25.5” scale guitar also comes with a SJ-200 Two Bar Moustache bridge for some extra flair.

Learn more at Gibson.