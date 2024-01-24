logo
NAMM 2024: Gibson launches “artfully recreated” Kirk Hammett 1989 Les Paul Custom 

The “blacked-out” model was the first Les Paul that Hammett played live on tour.

Gibson Kirk Hammett 1989 Les Paul Custom

Credit: Gibson

 

NAMM 2024: Gibson has unveiled its latest axe in collaboration with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, this time an “artfully recreated” version of his 1989 Les Paul Custom.

Hammett’s original ‘89 Les Paul Custom was the first Les Paul model he ever played live on stage. The “blacked-out” axe accompanied him on the …And Justice For All Tour, and went on to be used by the rocker for decades.

The new model is available now globally, and features an array of specifications that faithfully recreate his original model. It hosts all-black hardware, and per Hammett’s request, it is equipped with uncovered-Type pickups, along with a Fishman Powerbridge piezo bridge pickup system.

A Fishman Powership preamp and volume control also delivers simulated full-bodied acoustic tone, and of course the model has been carefully aged by the Murphy Lab to match the look and feel of Hammett’s beloved original.

“This black 1989 Les Paul Custom is actually the first Les Paul I ever played live on stage and on tour,” says Hammett of the launch. “I got it when we were on the …And Justice For All tour, specifically for Fade To Black because I really wanted that big, fat, creamy Les Paul sound for the intro.

“I loved how fast the neck was and after my tech modified a bunch of the hardware, making it ‘none more black,’ it ended up being a great live metal guitar. It’s a very dependable and reliable guitar, and I’ve used it for decades. I hope you all will enjoy it as much as I did!”

Also in time for The NAMM Show this weekend, Gibson has newly unveiled its return to the amp game with the Falcon 20 and Falcon 5. The two offerings mark the first amplifiers from the brand since 1967.

The Kirk Hammett 1989 Les Paul Custom is available now for $8,999. Find out more at Gibson. You can also view more exciting product announcements over at our NAMM 2024 hub.

