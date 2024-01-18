logo
News

NAMM 2024: Squier updates its vintage-style Classic Vibe range with four new Limited Edition models

These guitars feature a host of retro appointments, and they’re affordable, too…

Squier guitars

Credit: Fender

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

NAMM 2024: Fender has announced a slew of new products ahead of NAMM 2024, including a pair of 70 Anniversary Stratocasters – celebrating 70 years of the most iconic guitar in history – as well as a host of handy new accessories, from guitar and amp stands to guitar straps to even a new pedal switcher.

But wait, there’s more… The Big F has also revealed a metric tonne of new products under its owned brands, including Jackson, Gretsch, Charvel, EVH, and, of course, Squier.

The latter sees four new limited-edition additions to its Classic Vibe series, which pairs “vintage-era vibes and long-familiar tones” with “unbeatable Squier value”.

Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Stratocaster HSS

Squier Limited Edition Classic Vibe '60s Stratocaster HSS
Credit: Fender

Paying homage to ’60s Strat designs, the Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Stratocaster HSS features, as you’d guess, a set of Fender-designed Alnico pickups in a humbucker-single coil-single-coil configuration. Other features include a slim C-shaped neck with a 9.5″ radius laurel fingerboard and narrow tall frets, as well as a vintage-style tremolo system.

Elsewhere, the guitar sports 1960s-inspired headstock markings and a matching painted headstock, in addition to nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish to complement that old-school vibe.

The Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Strat HSS comes in both Sienna Sunburst and Lake Placid Blue, and is priced at £409.99/$449.99.

Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Custom Telecaster

Squier Limited Edition Classic Vibe '60s Custom Telecaster
Credit: Squier

Tipping its hat to the double-bound Telecaster models of the 1960s, the Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Custom Telecaster is loaded with a pair of Fender-designed Alnico single-coil pickups, and like the Stratocaster above, features a slim C-shaped neck with a 9.5″-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets. Other specs include a vintage-style Telecaster bridge with barrel saddles and a string-through-body design, as well as vintage-inspired headstock markings and nickel-plated hardware.

The Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Custom Telecaster comes in one colourway – Satin Dakota Red – and is priced at £429.99/$429.99.

Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Telecaster SH

Squier Limited Edition Classic Vibe '60s Telecaster SH
Credit: Fender

Like the Custom Telecaster above, the Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Telecaster SH also features a slim C-shaped neck profile with a 9.5″-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets, as well as a vintage-style Telecaster bridge with barrel saddles and a string-through-body design. However, in terms of pickups, this one is packed with Fender-designed single-coil bridge and humbucking neck pickups. It also sports ’60s-inspired headstock markings and a matching painted headstock, with nickel-plated hardware and a vintage-tint gloss neck finish.

The Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Telecaster SH is available in Sherwood Green and Black, and is priced at £409.99/$449.99.

Limited Edition Classic Vibe Mid-’60s Jazz Bass

Squier Limited Edition Classic Vibe Mid-'60s Jazz Bass
Credit: Fender

And last in the lineup, the Limited Edition Classic Vibe Mid-’60s Jazz Bass is loaded with Fender-designed Alnico single-coil pickups, and like the other new Squier models, features a C-shaped neck profile, 9.5″-radius bound fingerboard with narrow-tall frets, as well as a vintage-style bridge with threaded saddles. It also sports 1960s-inspired headstock markings, rich-looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old-school vibe.

The Limited Edition Classic Vibe Mid-’60s Jazz Bass comes in Olympic White, and is priced at £429.99/$449.99.

For more information, head to Fender.

Related Brands

Squier

Related Tags

#NAMM 2024

Trending Now

1

A Brief History of Hagstrom Guitars

2

Mythos The Fates review – a chorus classic gets an overhaul

3

Epiphone Jared James Nichols “Blues Power” Les Paul Custom review – more than just a paint job

4

NAMM 2024: The latest rumours and biggest guitar gear announcements from this year’s show

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.