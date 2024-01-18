NAMM 2024: Squier updates its vintage-style Classic Vibe range with four new Limited Edition models

NAMM 2024: Fender has announced a slew of new products ahead of NAMM 2024, including a pair of 70 Anniversary Stratocasters – celebrating 70 years of the most iconic guitar in history – as well as a host of handy new accessories, from guitar and amp stands to guitar straps to even a new pedal switcher.

But wait, there’s more… The Big F has also revealed a metric tonne of new products under its owned brands, including Jackson, Gretsch, Charvel, EVH, and, of course, Squier.

The latter sees four new limited-edition additions to its Classic Vibe series, which pairs “vintage-era vibes and long-familiar tones” with “unbeatable Squier value”.

Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Stratocaster HSS

Paying homage to ’60s Strat designs, the Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Stratocaster HSS features, as you’d guess, a set of Fender-designed Alnico pickups in a humbucker-single coil-single-coil configuration. Other features include a slim C-shaped neck with a 9.5″ radius laurel fingerboard and narrow tall frets, as well as a vintage-style tremolo system.

Elsewhere, the guitar sports 1960s-inspired headstock markings and a matching painted headstock, in addition to nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish to complement that old-school vibe.

The Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Strat HSS comes in both Sienna Sunburst and Lake Placid Blue, and is priced at £409.99/$449.99.

Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Custom Telecaster

Tipping its hat to the double-bound Telecaster models of the 1960s, the Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Custom Telecaster is loaded with a pair of Fender-designed Alnico single-coil pickups, and like the Stratocaster above, features a slim C-shaped neck with a 9.5″-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets. Other specs include a vintage-style Telecaster bridge with barrel saddles and a string-through-body design, as well as vintage-inspired headstock markings and nickel-plated hardware.

The Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Custom Telecaster comes in one colourway – Satin Dakota Red – and is priced at £429.99/$429.99.

Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Telecaster SH

Like the Custom Telecaster above, the Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Telecaster SH also features a slim C-shaped neck profile with a 9.5″-radius fingerboard and narrow-tall frets, as well as a vintage-style Telecaster bridge with barrel saddles and a string-through-body design. However, in terms of pickups, this one is packed with Fender-designed single-coil bridge and humbucking neck pickups. It also sports ’60s-inspired headstock markings and a matching painted headstock, with nickel-plated hardware and a vintage-tint gloss neck finish.

The Limited Edition Classic Vibe ’60s Telecaster SH is available in Sherwood Green and Black, and is priced at £409.99/$449.99.

Limited Edition Classic Vibe Mid-’60s Jazz Bass

And last in the lineup, the Limited Edition Classic Vibe Mid-’60s Jazz Bass is loaded with Fender-designed Alnico single-coil pickups, and like the other new Squier models, features a C-shaped neck profile, 9.5″-radius bound fingerboard with narrow-tall frets, as well as a vintage-style bridge with threaded saddles. It also sports 1960s-inspired headstock markings, rich-looking nickel-plated hardware and a slick vintage-tint gloss neck finish for an old-school vibe.

The Limited Edition Classic Vibe Mid-’60s Jazz Bass comes in Olympic White, and is priced at £429.99/$449.99.

For more information, head to Fender.