Portugal. The Man are selling their vintage guitars and more for charity

Notable inclusions are a vintage 1960s Vox Shadow adorned with Gourley’s art on the body, a used Fender Player Plus Meteora HH, and a vintage 1960s Tonemaster Crucianelli.

Portugal. The Man have announced an upcoming gear sale on Reverb, with proceeds going to CURE DHDDS USA, a charity supporting the research and treatment of the newly discovered neurological and metabolic rare disease DHDDS.

“We have so much gear, mainly because places like Reverb exist,” says frontman John Gourley. “Meaning that every time I want to pick up a new piece of gear, it is there, like I know where I could go to get it…And I love the idea of giving other people the chance to mess with some of that stuff.”

Highlights of the sale include a vintage 1960s Vox Shadow adorned with Gourley’s art on the body. “I used this live and in the studio quite a bit,” he said. “It’s got this fucked up tone when you run any fuzz through it. I used it on a bunch of our earlier records.”

Other notable inclusions are:

A Fender Player Plus Meteora HH the group used during its Fender Player Plus Sessions video with the brand;

Several Puresalem guitars. “There was a point where Puresalems were all I played,” said Gourley. “At the time, I was looking for something heavier, tone-wise.I played these on and off at our early punk rock shows.”

A vintage 1960s Tonemaster Crucianelli used while recording the 2013 record, Evil Friends;

A Moog Sub 37 that keyboardist Kyle O’Quin used during the band’s performance at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in 2021;

And a large collection of touring mixers used at hundreds of shows during the band’s career. “[These are] what we ran all of our keyboards and drum machines through,” said Gourley. “There’s laptops and things you can use, but we do not know how to do any of that stuff. With these you can turn the knobs and blow out the sound. The sound guys hate it. They get really upset, and I love seeing them throw their hands up and go ‘Oh my God.’”

The Portugal. The Man Reverb shop will go live on 16 August. Preview the sale at Reverb.