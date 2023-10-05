logo
News

Positive Grid unveils Spark CAB, a 140-Watt speaker cabinet designed to maximise Spark series

Positive Grid, known for its compact amps, has finally gone big…

Positive Grid Spark CAB in a home environment, with a white Strat guitar leaning against it. It has a black outer shell and a brown grille.

Image: Positive Grid

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Positive Grid has today (5 October) unveiled the Spark CAB – a 140-Watt speaker cabinet that works “seamlessly” with all of its Spark series practice amps.

It can also be used with other amps or gear with a line-level output, and is described as durable, yet lightweight and portable, with “high-quality” sound for live performances, recording sessions, home practice and more.

Branded as providing output “big enough to blow the doors down,” Positive Grid is shouting loud about its largest amp yet. Spark CAB is a Class D powered FRFR (full range, flat response) cabinet, which captures “the intricate nuances of every guitar tone.” It has a dedicated 3.5mm stereo input to connect Spark smart guitar amps – the Spark 40, MINI, and GO – and a cable is included.

It also has Stereo combo XLR/TRS inputs and a balanced XLR output for connecting other gear, a Contour switch to emphasise low and high frequencies for more balanced sound at low volume, and a Ground lift switch to reduce unwanted hum or noise.

It consists of a 10-inch woofer and two high-frequency dome tweeters, plus full audio spectrum (45-20,000 Hz) frequency response. Spark CAB is also a power hub, featuring an onboard DC power output and USB-C output for connecting a Spark series amp or a mobile device such as a tablet or phone, with no other power source needed.

Check out more in the video below:

Last month (September), we gave a quick demo of Positive Grid’s Spark GO in our all-new 60 Seconds video series, where you can check out all of the main features of the compact amp, but without the unimportant waffle.

Spark CAB will be available to pre-order soon (no official date has been provided yet) for a special offer of USD $269.

Find out more at Positive Grid.

Related Brands

Positive Grid

Related Tags

#Amplifiers

Trending Now

1

The Gear Used By Angus Young and Malcolm Young on AC/DC’s Back In Black

2

A Brief History of Squier Guitars

3

Squier Paranormal Rascal Bass – the perfect bass for guitar players?

4

The Gear Used By Randy Rhoads on Blizzard of Ozz

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: MXR Duke Of Tone

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.