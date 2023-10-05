Positive Grid unveils Spark CAB, a 140-Watt speaker cabinet designed to maximise Spark series

Positive Grid has today (5 October) unveiled the Spark CAB – a 140-Watt speaker cabinet that works “seamlessly” with all of its Spark series practice amps.

It can also be used with other amps or gear with a line-level output, and is described as durable, yet lightweight and portable, with “high-quality” sound for live performances, recording sessions, home practice and more.

Branded as providing output “big enough to blow the doors down,” Positive Grid is shouting loud about its largest amp yet. Spark CAB is a Class D powered FRFR (full range, flat response) cabinet, which captures “the intricate nuances of every guitar tone.” It has a dedicated 3.5mm stereo input to connect Spark smart guitar amps – the Spark 40, MINI, and GO – and a cable is included.

It also has Stereo combo XLR/TRS inputs and a balanced XLR output for connecting other gear, a Contour switch to emphasise low and high frequencies for more balanced sound at low volume, and a Ground lift switch to reduce unwanted hum or noise.

It consists of a 10-inch woofer and two high-frequency dome tweeters, plus full audio spectrum (45-20,000 Hz) frequency response. Spark CAB is also a power hub, featuring an onboard DC power output and USB-C output for connecting a Spark series amp or a mobile device such as a tablet or phone, with no other power source needed.

Check out more in the video below:

Last month (September), we gave a quick demo of Positive Grid’s Spark GO in our all-new 60 Seconds video series, where you can check out all of the main features of the compact amp, but without the unimportant waffle.

Spark CAB will be available to pre-order soon (no official date has been provided yet) for a special offer of USD $269.

Find out more at Positive Grid.